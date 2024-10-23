The Dream Baby Press Writing Club is back feat. Mary H.K. Choi as a special guest host!!

November 11th, 7pm at Burger King

Mary H.K. Choi is a New York Times best selling author. She’s written the books Yolk, Emergency Contact and is currently adapting her books for film and TV. Follow her @choitotheworld.

If you haven’t been to our writing club, it’s one of the most special events we host.

To get a ticket, become a paid subscriber (get one ASAP, they fill up fast!) LINK BELOW.

HOW IT WORKS

❤️ Becoming a paid subscriber is your ticket to the Writing Club ❤️

Throughout the night we’ll provide writing prompts You’ll have 10min/prompt to write There are no rules . You can write in any format you like We read them all after each prompt (you don’t have to share if you don’t want to)

No writing experience necessary

Have fun!

WHY

We want to take the magic from our readings and inject it into our notepads. We’ve cultivated such a creative and kind community and we want to bring everyone together not just to listen to people read, but also to write and to write for pleasure.

⬇️ TICKETS BELOW ⬇️