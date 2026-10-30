I went to the Airmail x Mont Blanc Tom Wolfe Awards dinner this week and it continues to be my favorite dinner of the year. You have some of the most interesting writers from different generations all smushed together in the old beautiful Keen’s Steakhouse. People were barely on their phone and no one talked to me about work. A dream. There was everyone from Jay McInerney, Lynn Nesbit, Patricia Clarkson, Parker Posey and Candace Bushnell to Emily Ratajkowski, Karah Preiss, Carole Radziwill , Madeline Cash, our lovely poetry editor Juliette Jeffers, Anika Jade Levy, Josh Duboff, The Drift founders, Adam Werner and Katie Holmes. My only feedback is more older people next time, please. I want to be sat between Gay Talese and Robert Caro.

They had master calligrapher Bernard Maisner do custom calligraphy for each guest which was a nice touch. Mine was stolen though which I’m still angry about.

Nights like these are what I thought New York City was going to be like when I was a kid watching old Woody Allen and Whit Stillman films and I’m glad the city can still deliver once in awhile.

My dear friend and mentor Mandy Aftel just put out a gorgeous set of Symbolorum Oracle Cards that she made herself. I’ve been using them over the past few weeks and each card is packed with ancient wisdom. The cards imagery comes from a 400-year-old book that Mandy uncovered years ago.

In Mandy’s own words.

I created this magical oracle deck from the Symbolorum et Emblematum of Joachim Camerarius, an emblem book published more than four centuries ago. Like a long-lost cousin of the Tarot, these oracle cards can be a source of wisdom and comfort in your life. There is a hunger in the modern world for a more enchanted, less rational view of nature. The emblems on these cards are full of nature’s signs, with their rich images and symbolic stories.



Just pick a card, read the motto and the guidebook entry, and let the emblem work its magic. They will unlock wisdom to widen your understanding and guide you on your path. Scent has been used for ritual practices around the world since the beginning of time. Drawing on my expertise as a perfumer, I selected a Companion Scent for each card, for those who wish to deepen their divination with a multi-sensory experience.



The 60 new emblems featured in this oracle deck and guidebook are entirely different from the emblems in my book Symbolorum: The Secret Wisdom of Emblems, and have never been published in modern times. They are something completely new for the wisdom seeker.

Happy Halloween!

-Matt Starr

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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Dree Hemingway for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

DREE HEMINGWAY is an American fashion model and actress. She made her fashion debut in 2009 walking for Givenchy, and her acting career began in 2012 with her leading role in the film Starlet, by Sean Baker. Dree has shot with photographers such as Peter Lindbergh, Inez & Vinoodh, Craig McDean, Juergen Teller, Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. Most recently Dree starred as actress Daryl Hannah in American Love Story: JFK Jr & Carolyn Bessette.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Dree’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Dree Hemingway on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

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THINGS DREE HEMINGWAY LOVES:

Holding hands Thai Food Dancing by myself I love driving and therefore not someone you want to be in the passenger seat, as backseat driving is inevitable. BLACK AMERICANOS ALL DAY. Give it to me. I’ll take it hot, cold, small, large… but give it to me. Walking aimlessly to music 1800 period films and books Cold calling people (including FaceTimes) Sexy Dreams I love a plush mattress and squishy pillows. None of that hard shit… Tarot readings, angel readings, horoscopes, astrology charts! Mediums. All things witchy A lymphatic massage. But really a lymphatic anything and everything. An overly hot bath. I want to be sweating. Nothing depresses me more than a “warm” bath. UNO and Gin Rummy. Vibe booster, but watch out Im very competitive.

THINGS DREE HEMINGWAY HATES:

Women being mean to women Drivers in America. Some how we lost the concept of the fast lane and the slow lane and forgot our manners. Saying “like” after every other word. Which I tend to do when I spend too much time in LA and I HATE IT Anyone who wears TOO MUCH PERFUME. The “me before the movie… me after the movie.” Instagram trend. No thank you. Shopping Malls (ANXIETY) Guilt trips Anchovies, sardines, mackerel, all fishy fish for that matter Zoos. Beyond depressing. Selective hearing People talking too close. Back it up buddy. Inside jokes I very much dislike bad manners in toilets. Aka toilet seats left up. Or pee on the seats. No thank you. My job is to not clean up after you. Which I will and resent you for it. Walking on Escalators or moving walkways that are not moving. Makes my skin crawl.