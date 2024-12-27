DREW PEARCE'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Drew Pearce Loves and Hates
asked Drew Pearce for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.
Drew Pearce is a screenwriter and director living in Los Angeles. He makes big movies like THE FALL GUY with Ryan Gosling and small ones like HOTEL ARTEMIS with Jodie Foster, and has played in both the Marvel and Mission: Impossible universes along the way. He also directs music videos for the likes of Vampire Weekend and Father John Misty, and his side hustle is selling hats through his company Point Of No Return (www.pointofnoreturnshop.com), the proceeds of which go to Children's Hospital LA. Go buy a shirt or hat and support them!
THINGS DREW PEARCE LOVES:
1. Pickled Onion Monster Munch
2. A new pen (Current favorite: Sakura Pigma Micron 05 Black 0.45mm)
3. Everything Tony Scott ever shot
4. Baked potato and a martini at Sunset Tower
5. The Philosophical Research Society
6. When your friends make truly great art
7. Late 80s Yohji Yamamoto
8. Learning about Anime from my son
9. Joy (by Nick Cave, but also in general)
10. Films, mostly
11. Orangina (glass bottle)
12. The graphic design of Lance Wyman
13. That I am scared of horror movies but I’m making one
14. Deadline comic (UK, 1988-1995)
15. When my girlfriend buys me flowers
16. You Must Create, still an utterly underrated label
17. The new culinary dawn of the scotch egg
18. Anyone who chooses to be a chemo nurse
19. The Extended Universe
20. Decent manners
THINGS DREW PEARCE HATES:
1. Photobooks I buy but only look at once
2. One-letter text-messages
3. Eggplant
4. Edgelords
5. Bad lighting
6. Hole-punching scripts
7. The unreliability of bluetooth
8. Biopics
9. Heights, specifically high things I can fall from (chairlifts etc)
10. Hour-long TV shows, mostly
11. Unconsidered typeface choices
12. Selfie-opportunity art
13. Hating on LA for stupid reasons
14. Maximalist interior design
15. Being a Hypebeast cliché, which I am
16. Wonky tech monopolies - looking at you, Sonos
17. How delicious cigarettes are
18. Talking about sports vs. actually playing sports
19. The way Gen X were taught that authenticity had no value
20. Rude cunts
Hell yeah shout out to Drew