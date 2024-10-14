E.E. Cumming's Erotic Book of Poetry
Happy Birthday E.E. Cummings
Today is E.E. Cummings’ birthday and in honor if it, we’re going to share some of our favorites poems from his book of Erotic Poems.
i like my body when it is with your
body. It is so quite new a thing.
Muscles better and nerves more.
i like your body. i like what it does,
i like its hows. i like to feel the spine
of your body and its bones,and the trembling
-firm-smooth ness and which i will
again and again and again
kiss, i like kissing this and that of you,
i like,slowly stroking the,shocking fuzz
of your electric fur,and what-is-it comes
over parting flesh....
And eyes big love-crumbs,
and possibly i like the thrill
of under me you so quite new
may i feel said he
(i'll squeal said she
just once said he)
it's fun said she
(may i touch said he
how much said she
a lot said he)
why not said she
(let's go said he
not too far said she
what's too far said he
where you are said she)
may i stay said he
(which way said she
like this said he
if you kiss said she
may i move said he
is it love said she)
if you're willing said he
(but you're killing said she
but it's life said he
but your wife said she
now said he)
ow said she
(tiptop said he
don't stop said she
oh no said he)
go slow said she
(cccome? said he
ummm said she
you're divine! said he
(you are Mine said she)
first she like a piece of ill-oiled
machinery does a few naked tricks
next into unwhiteness,clumsily
lustful, plunges—covering the soiled
pillows with her violent hair
(eagerly then the huge greedily
Bed swallows easily our antics,
like smooth deep sweet ooze where
two guns lie,smile‚grunting.)
"C'est la guerre" i probably suppose,
c'est la guerre busily hunting
for the valve which will stop this.
as i push aside roughly her nose
Hearing the large mouth mutter kiss pleece
You can read more about MOUTHFUL in Interview Mag, The LA Review of Books, PAPER Mag, Flaunt, Office Mag and Play Girl.
