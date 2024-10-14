Today is E.E. Cummings’ birthday and in honor if it, we’re going to share some of our favorites poems from his book of Erotic Poems.

i like my body when it is with your

body. It is so quite new a thing.

Muscles better and nerves more.

i like your body. i like what it does,

i like its hows. i like to feel the spine

of your body and its bones,and the trembling

-firm-smooth ness and which i will

again and again and again

kiss, i like kissing this and that of you,

i like,slowly stroking the,shocking fuzz

of your electric fur,and what-is-it comes

over parting flesh....

And eyes big love-crumbs,

and possibly i like the thrill

of under me you so quite new

may i feel said he

(i'll squeal said she

just once said he)

it's fun said she

(may i touch said he

how much said she

a lot said he)

why not said she

(let's go said he

not too far said she

what's too far said he

where you are said she)

may i stay said he

(which way said she

like this said he

if you kiss said she

may i move said he

is it love said she)

if you're willing said he

(but you're killing said she

but it's life said he

but your wife said she

now said he)

ow said she

(tiptop said he

don't stop said she

oh no said he)

go slow said she

(cccome? said he

ummm said she

you're divine! said he

(you are Mine said she)

first she like a piece of ill-oiled

machinery does a few naked tricks

next into unwhiteness,clumsily

lustful, plunges—covering the soiled

pillows with her violent hair

(eagerly then the huge greedily

Bed swallows easily our antics,

like smooth deep sweet ooze where

two guns lie,smile‚grunting.)

"C'est la guerre" i probably suppose,

c'est la guerre busily hunting

for the valve which will stop this.

as i push aside roughly her nose

Hearing the large mouth mutter kiss pleece

