Ella Emhoff is a multidisciplinary artist and creator who founded her company Soft Hands, Inc in 2021 to explore opportunities in fashion, design, creative consulting and hosting events. A graduate from Parsons School of Design, Ella has used her fine arts degree to explore textiles through knitting, designing knitwear, creating installations for brands and upcycling donated materials. She’s also created a community based knit club to teach knitting and use the community for in person connection.

THINGS ELLA EMHOFF LOVES:

Candles shaped like food My dog’s lip getting stuck on his gum The Real Real Real Housewives of New York New Era No shoe policy in my apartment that I never follow 2 hour hangs Opal locking app Bragging that I know how to drive stick Wearing noise canceling headphones and not listening to music on a walk Sperry’s Candy Crush Soda Saga Eating silken tofu with soy sauce and yuzu furikake for breakfast Lunch meetings Sharing clothes with my boyfriend Owners looking like their pets Mouth guards Therapy and meds People asking if I’m a vegan because of my large cow tattoo Tongue scrapers Saying dude

THINGS ELLA EMHOFF HATES:

People calling me Emma Spilling anything on a new white tee My bin of clothes I keep saying I’m going to get tailored Texting Having a “big night out” Not cleaning your glasses (I know you know it’s bothering you ) Shoes with no socks The dress shoe sneaker hybrid When you get that wave of sadness when washing your hands with warm water when you are cold( this is truly an iykyk ) Flavored water videos Not using coasters Headboards Surprise phone calls Lactose Crumbl Cookie TikTok becoming creepy QVC Taking advantage of people Chronic pain Emotional immaturity People being late

