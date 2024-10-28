ELLA EMHOFF'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Ella Emhoff is a multidisciplinary artist and creator who founded her company Soft Hands, Inc in 2021 to explore opportunities in fashion, design, creative consulting and hosting events. A graduate from Parsons School of Design, Ella has used her fine arts degree to explore textiles through knitting, designing knitwear, creating installations for brands and upcycling donated materials. She’s also created a community based knit club to teach knitting and use the community for in person connection.
THINGS ELLA EMHOFF LOVES:
Candles shaped like food
My dog’s lip getting stuck on his gum
The Real Real
Real Housewives of New York New Era
No shoe policy in my apartment that I never follow
2 hour hangs
Opal locking app
Bragging that I know how to drive stick
Wearing noise canceling headphones and not listening to music on a walk
Sperry’s
Candy Crush Soda Saga
Eating silken tofu with soy sauce and yuzu furikake for breakfast
Lunch meetings
Sharing clothes with my boyfriend
Owners looking like their pets
Mouth guards
Therapy and meds
People asking if I’m a vegan because of my large cow tattoo
Tongue scrapers
Saying dude
THINGS ELLA EMHOFF HATES:
People calling me Emma
Spilling anything on a new white tee
My bin of clothes I keep saying I’m going to get tailored
Texting
Having a “big night out”
Not cleaning your glasses (I know you know it’s bothering you )
Shoes with no socks
The dress shoe sneaker hybrid
When you get that wave of sadness when washing your hands with warm water when you are cold( this is truly an iykyk )
Flavored water videos
Not using coasters
Headboards
Surprise phone calls
Lactose
Crumbl Cookie
TikTok becoming creepy QVC
Taking advantage of people
Chronic pain
Emotional immaturity
People being late
