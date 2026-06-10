Hi guys,

Hope you’re having a nice week! We hosted our Writing Club last night and I’m once again reminded of how amazing everyone who comes to Dream Baby events is. You’re all so sweet and kind and I love that so many of you are willing to get up and read your writing in a Burger King under fluorescent lighting. And you’re all incredible writers too!

It continues to be my favorite event we host and I’m excited to get the club going again. If you couldn’t make it, we’ll do it again in July.

We will also be announcing something very special soon so stay tuned!

Have a great weekend. Do something relaxing. Write a poem and send it to us or a friend. Just for fun.

-Matt Starr

Scroll to the bottom for Ella’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants as an added bonus.

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

We do this because we love it! Enjoy reading them!

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Dream Baby Press asked Ella Hunt for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Ella Hunt is a British singer, songwriter and actress. She’s known for her roles in the film Saturday Night, Apple TV’s Dickinson, and Mindy Kaling’s upcoming show, Not Suitable For Work. Her new album Blindspot comes out June 8th.

Follow Ella Hunt on Instagram.

THINGS ELLA HUNT LOVES:

dessert for breakfast our family ritual of tapping the butts of my mother’s meringues to determine whether or not they are sticky enough to jam clotted cream and strawberries into standing on a rocky beach and saying “mmm get a load of those negative ions!” bath time w a book and a Negroni the little sounds my cats make in the morning when my agent calls me cry laughing with friends about something (everything) that doesn’t merit our cry laughter wailing at the end of my song ‘six hours’ regurgitating at random the landline phone numbers of my childhood best friends (01271831566!!!!!!!!!) the call and response section of Joni Mitchell’s blonde in the bleachers my pathological bright side GIRL DINNER. and the moment during girl dinner when the conversation turns from our feelings to FILTH. the moment I think the song / album is finished, long before it is in fact finished becoming a person who knows what to order in restaurants and what to avoid (don’t order the chicken, it will never be as good as your mother’s) my mother baking, my mother gardening, my mother mothering, my mother inviting me into her dressing room and pulling out every piece she cherishes for me to take back to new york for the next season. “but this is *so* this season,” she says the first twenty minutes of four weddings and a funeral, hugh grant delivering those heinous rings to the unlucky couple my husband’s pasta amatriciana taking a road trip and playing a great album you haven’t heard for a long time straight through saying the word ‘fuck’ fucking! unequivocally, I love it and I feel SO FUCKING FORTUNATE that my love of it is not complicated or muddied by shame

THINGS ELLA HUNT HATES:

forgetting things big and small that once upon a time I frequently used “yas queen” accidentally stepping on my cats tail disorganized cupboards men’s ankles (put them away!) people who object to rage as an expression of grief CANCER, no joke, fuck that fucking fucker sideways with every brick that ever existed IS THIS THE WAY TO AMARILLO clothes moths (!!!) why must they hanker for my most precious garments (?!?!) why the cashmere and not some basic bitch mass produced polyester shit (?!?) my pathological bright side “how are you?” “good. how are you?” “good, yeah…” blue cheese, unfortunately (I see this as a massive character flaw) my chronic promptness, even when I TRY to arrive an acceptable 10 minutes late I arrive ON THE DOT seeing a friend halted by insecurity the frayed and scraggly bits of my family history that I’ll never understand properly because I was a child and because it was unexplainable then and it still is now astrology, my god! if one more person tries to explain saturn return to me I will combust! my friends’ shitty exes when dessert is over when my agent doesn’t call me wasps