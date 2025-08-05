Dream Baby Press asked Emma Laird for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Emma Laird is an English actress. She was in The Brutalist, 28 Years Later, A Haunting in Venice and stars in the Mayor of Kingstown.

THINGS EMMA LAIRD LOVES:

Mia Farrow's haircut in Rosemary's Baby Hand written letters to and from people I love Twilight (The film. But also like, the sky) Bill Nighy Driving alone at night The taste of sweat When strangers let me pet their dog Folklore (not the Taylor Swift album) The middle bit of a Terry's chocolate orange Airdrop Airports that still have smoking areas Diet Coke Framing things that you should probably throw in the bin Smelling my arms after I've been swimming Saving something from a special night like the doodle my ex partner once did while we had drinks at Burgundy room one time in Hollywood, and putting it in my box of memories. The first day after shaving my legs Old people 10 minute songs Looking at all my saved places on google maps Really white clouds

THINGS EMMA LAIRD HATES:

Season 2 of most shows Whistling. Why are you doing that? Slow shutter speed in low lighting Wet hands Styrofoam. Sometimes I have to touch it and it makes me really sad. it also squeaks and it makes me want to rip my eyes out. People who stand really close to the carousel at baggage claim Being awake past midnight (unless on road trip) Critics. leave us alone Paris Reddit. What is it i don't get it. Frogs. And leaves that look like frogs. Apple watches Being busy That stupid notification voice telling me I've got a text when i have my airpods in and its really loud and i don't know how to make it stop Writing with a pencil, or a really inky pen (I’m left handed and it gets all over my damn hand) American chocolate The news Automated customer service Being tickled When my fridge thinks I’m done so it locks me out

