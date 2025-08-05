EMMA LAIRD'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things the actress Emma Laird Loves and Hates
asked Emma Laird for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Emma Laird is an English actress. She was in The Brutalist, 28 Years Later, A Haunting in Venice and stars in the Mayor of Kingstown.
THINGS EMMA LAIRD LOVES:
Mia Farrow's haircut in Rosemary's Baby
Hand written letters to and from people I love
Twilight (The film. But also like, the sky)
Bill Nighy
Driving alone at night
The taste of sweat
When strangers let me pet their dog
Folklore (not the Taylor Swift album)
The middle bit of a Terry's chocolate orange
Airdrop
Airports that still have smoking areas
Diet Coke
Framing things that you should probably throw in the bin
Smelling my arms after I've been swimming
Saving something from a special night like the doodle my ex partner once did while we had drinks at Burgundy room one time in Hollywood, and putting it in my box of memories.
The first day after shaving my legs
Old people
10 minute songs
Looking at all my saved places on google maps
Really white clouds
THINGS EMMA LAIRD HATES:
Season 2 of most shows
Whistling. Why are you doing that?
Slow shutter speed in low lighting
Wet hands
Styrofoam. Sometimes I have to touch it and it makes me really sad. it also squeaks and it makes me want to rip my eyes out.
People who stand really close to the carousel at baggage claim
Being awake past midnight (unless on road trip)
Critics. leave us alone
Paris
Reddit. What is it i don't get it.
Frogs. And leaves that look like frogs.
Apple watches
Being busy
That stupid notification voice telling me I've got a text when i have my airpods in and its really loud and i don't know how to make it stop
Writing with a pencil, or a really inky pen (I’m left handed and it gets all over my damn hand)
American chocolate
The news
Automated customer service
Being tickled
When my fridge thinks I’m done so it locks me out