Ethan Suplee is an actor and podcaster. He’s been in the films The Wolf Of Wall Street, Mallrats, Remember the Titans, American History X, Blow, John Q and the TV show My Name Is Earl among many others.

Ethan also hosts the podcast American Glutton where he discusses everything from cooking and eating to the ambiguity of moral “truth.”

