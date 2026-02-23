Share

I’m honored to present Gina Gershon’s Guide to kissing in New York City.

This is our fifth installment in our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Gina Gershon is an actor, singer and author known for memorable roles in films such as Showgirls, Bound, Face/Off and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Gershon has built a diverse career spanning indie and Hollywood films, TV and Broadway, earning acclaim for portraying complex, strong-willed characters. In addition to acting, she is also a trained musician. Her new book Alpha Pussy is out March 6th.

Follow Gina on Instagram

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram

Share

We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

GINA GERSHON’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN NEW YORK CITY