Dream Baby Press asked Guy Trebay for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Guy Trebay is a culture and style reporter and menswear critic at The New York Times, covering fashion and design. Before joining the Times, he chronicled high and low culture for The Village Voice and contributed to The New Yorker, Interview Mag, Esquire, and Artforum.

Trebay is the author of the book Do Something: Coming of Age Amid the Glitter and Doom of ’70s New York (2024), an evocative coming-of-age memoir and the story of the education of a wayward wild child and acidhead who, searching for meaning and purpose, found refuge in 1970s New York City.

Follow Guy Trebay on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS GUY TREBAY LOVES:

Tuna on white with an ice-cold Diet Coke at Three Guys @voguelandia battle reels Rhodia #16 graph lined notepads Pilot Varsity disposable fountain pens Rhodesian Ridgebacks Wrapping paper from the Itoya stationery superstore in Ginza Avudayarkoil temple in Tamil Nadu, where the sanctum has no idol and the deity is embodied in a beam of light Sylvester, Eddie Kendricks, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye–the great soul falsettos Hinoki by Comme des Garcon + Monocle The view from between a horse’s ears Hanging out by the chutes at Cheyenne Frontier Days Driving Route 59 from Chinle to Kayenta Familiar songs heard in foreign places Lushious Massacr’s Dragvestigations Grass dance showdowns at the Gallup Intertribal Pow Wow Doris Duke’s Shangri La Driving two-lane Historyland Highway on the Northern Neck of Virginia between Montross and Lively with no other cars on the road. Being barefoot in a T-shirt and shorts

THINGS GUY TREBAY HATES:

People that round down when tipping People that bang on about “process” People on ‘journeys’’ People on speaker Rude people Basic people People wearing backpacks on buses People blocking subway doors People bum-rushing subway doors People that wear flip flops on planes. People that “curate’’ anything other than art People that call writing “content” People behind 99 percent of red carpet rundowns (@nickycbell is the one percent) People that monetize reaction reels People that “manifest’ People that mock you for using cash Weed heads stinking up my block People scraping a yoghurt container for the dregs Phony, self-mythologizing public figures Haters

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends