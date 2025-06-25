GUY TREBAY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Guy Trebay Loves and Hates
asked Guy Trebay for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Guy Trebay is a culture and style reporter and menswear critic at The New York Times, covering fashion and design. Before joining the Times, he chronicled high and low culture for The Village Voice and contributed to The New Yorker, Interview Mag, Esquire, and Artforum.
Trebay is the author of the book Do Something: Coming of Age Amid the Glitter and Doom of ’70s New York (2024), an evocative coming-of-age memoir and the story of the education of a wayward wild child and acidhead who, searching for meaning and purpose, found refuge in 1970s New York City.
THINGS GUY TREBAY LOVES:
Tuna on white with an ice-cold Diet Coke at Three Guys
@voguelandia battle reels
Rhodia #16 graph lined notepads
Pilot Varsity disposable fountain pens
Rhodesian Ridgebacks
Wrapping paper from the Itoya stationery superstore in Ginza
Avudayarkoil temple in Tamil Nadu, where the sanctum has no idol and the deity is embodied in a beam of light
Sylvester, Eddie Kendricks, Donny Hathaway, Marvin Gaye–the great soul falsettos
Hinoki by Comme des Garcon + Monocle
The view from between a horse’s ears
Hanging out by the chutes at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Driving Route 59 from Chinle to Kayenta
Familiar songs heard in foreign places
Lushious Massacr’s Dragvestigations
Grass dance showdowns at the Gallup Intertribal Pow Wow
Doris Duke’s Shangri La
Driving two-lane Historyland Highway on the Northern Neck of Virginia between Montross and Lively with no other cars on the road.
Being barefoot in a T-shirt and shorts
THINGS GUY TREBAY HATES:
People that round down when tipping
People that bang on about “process”
People on ‘journeys’’
People on speaker
Rude people
Basic people
People wearing backpacks on buses
People blocking subway doors
People bum-rushing subway doors
People that wear flip flops on planes.
People that “curate’’ anything other than art
People that call writing “content”
People behind 99 percent of red carpet rundowns (@nickycbell is the one percent)
People that monetize reaction reels
People that “manifest’
People that mock you for using cash
Weed heads stinking up my block
People scraping a yoghurt container for the dregs
Phony, self-mythologizing public figures
Haters
