Hi guys,

I’m taking this long weekend off to do a whole lot of nothing and maybe watch the X-Files and listen to records. I hope you do the same.

If you missed our next writing club announcement with the iconic Ricki Lake, you can sign up here and in the post below. It’s next Wednesday, July 8th.

Have a nice long holiday weekend!

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Hannah Berner or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Hannah Berner co-hosts the hit podcast Giggly Squad alongside Paige DeSorbo, which has amassed more than 130 million downloads, won the iHeartRadio Award for Podcast of the Year, and remains one of the country’s top comedy podcasts. She recently wrapped a sold out North American stand up tour and will soon appear in a new scripted Netflix comedy she co-wrote with Paige DeSorbo, produced by Amy Poehler. Her stand-up special None of My Business, which premiered at #1 on Hulu, is out now.

Follow Hannah Berner on Instagram.

THINGS HANNAH BERNER LOVES:

Thrifting something ugly. Ordering an iced coffee, a juice, and a water. Adding a little spice to a boring story. Velcro shoes. Free wired headphones on flights. When my mom answers on the first ring. Animals with food names. Watching the tennis channel all day. Old people with no filter. The thick part of a pear. Telling people I was born in Brooklyn as often as I can. Diners. Sending the right meme to the right friend. Shelter Island. Cult documentaries that start off really happy. Having a big butt. Lil Wayne. Getting a text message with invisible ink because you know it’s going to be good. Midcentury modern furniture. Ordering pad thai and pad see ew together.

THINGS HANNAH BERNER HATES:

Shaving my thighs. Trying to end a conversation that you don’t know how you got into. Drinking plain water. Playing frisbee, it’s dangerous, you can take out a whole family. Guys with names like Brayden. People who say they hate cats but never had a cat. Packing and unpacking. YouTube waterboarding, Group dinners because sometimes I don’t know how much to talk. Too many pillows. Trying to find something on your phone and then not being able to find it. People who say New Yorkers are mean. Botox (except for your armpits). Salads. Slingback heels never stay on my feet. Driving on highways. The two hours during a french manicure. Forgetting someone’s name but it’s too late to ask. Playing tennis when it’s windy. Haters.

HANNAH’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS