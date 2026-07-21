Hi guys,

I’m going to be in LA this weekend for 48 hours. Let me know if there are any art shows I should see while I’m there. I’ll be hosting a writing club and have a few spots left. Message me if you want to come!

This live recorded poetry album featuring Gregory Corso, Peter Orlovsky and Allen Ginsberg is responsible for shaping what I thought a poetry reading should be. You can tell they’re having FUN. They’re making each other laugh. It’s still all I want from poetry readings. Mine and others. I always thought poetry readings should be fun. People should be laughing and talking over each other and having a good time. I haven’t listened to it in awhile and put it on today. Still great. Still fun.

Leave some other poetry albums recs in the comments that me/we should all listen to.

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Hannah Goldfield or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Hannah Goldfield is a staff writer at the New Yorker magazine, covering food and drink culture in a column called ON AND OFF THE MENU.

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THINGS HANNAH GOLDFIELD LOVES:

Having Exactly The Right Gear For A Given Situation Surprising Myself By Doing Something I Didn’t Think I Would Or Could Giving Birth (Coolest, Most Psychedelic Experience Of My Life, even if followed by postpartum depression) When Kids Say The Darndest Things (Such As My Four-Year-Old Daughter Coining “A Few Laters Ago” As A Measure Of Time) A TV In The Bedroom The State Of California, Which I Thought Was Overrated Until I Moved Here The Island Of Manhattan, Which I Thought Was Overrated Until I Left New York Hyper-Regional Accents (E.G., “The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island”) My Group Text “Moms Being Bitches” Taking My Sweet Time Making New Friends But Keeping The Old Brutalist Architecture The Collected Works Of William Steig ER (The TV Show) A Baguette With Salted Butter Phish Food Swimming In The Ocean, Even (Especially?) When It’s Very Cold Hotel Room Service Hosting A Passover Seder With Homemade Matzo Ball Soup Buying Stupid Shit Online

THINGS HANNAH GOLDFIELD HATES:

A traffic jam when you're already late The Growing Tendency Towards Face Lifts And Other Body Mods—Let People Age And Be Interesting Looking And Let Me Never See Or Hear The Word “Bleph” Again “Clean” As A Description Of Food Or Ingredients Clothing Moths Microplastics Self-Mythologizing The Term “The Love Of My Life” (Too Performative; See Above) Regressing In The Presence Of My Parents Losing My Shit In The Presence Of My Children (See Above) When People Stand Still On Escalators At Moments They Could And Should Be Walking Up Or Down Them When Someone Tries To Have It Both (Or, Worse, All) Ways A Traffic Jam When You’re Already Late The Growing Indignity Of Air Travel Being Wrong A Mealy Apple The Anti-Vax Mentality Clogged Pores The Aftertaste Of Stevia Getting Spammed By Publicists Who Seem To Have No Idea How Journalism Works An Obvious Lack Of Good Faith In An Argument Those Car Air Fresheners In The Shape Of Trees