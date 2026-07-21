Hannah Goldfield's Love/Hate List
40 things The New Yorker staff writer loves and hates
Hi guys,
I’m going to be in LA this weekend for 48 hours. Let me know if there are any art shows I should see while I’m there. I’ll be hosting a writing club and have a few spots left. Message me if you want to come!
This live recorded poetry album featuring Gregory Corso, Peter Orlovsky and Allen Ginsberg is responsible for shaping what I thought a poetry reading should be. You can tell they’re having FUN. They’re making each other laugh. It’s still all I want from poetry readings. Mine and others. I always thought poetry readings should be fun. People should be laughing and talking over each other and having a good time. I haven’t listened to it in awhile and put it on today. Still great. Still fun.
Leave some other poetry albums recs in the comments that me/we should all listen to.
-Matt Starr
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Dream Baby Press asked Hannah Goldfield or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Hannah Goldfield is a staff writer at the New Yorker magazine, covering food and drink culture in a column called ON AND OFF THE MENU.
Follow Hannah Goldfield on Instagram.
THINGS HANNAH GOLDFIELD LOVES:
Having Exactly The Right Gear For A Given Situation
Surprising Myself By Doing Something I Didn’t Think I Would Or Could
Giving Birth (Coolest, Most Psychedelic Experience Of My Life, even if followed by postpartum depression)
When Kids Say The Darndest Things (Such As My Four-Year-Old Daughter Coining “A Few Laters Ago” As A Measure Of Time)
A TV In The Bedroom
The State Of California, Which I Thought Was Overrated Until I Moved Here
The Island Of Manhattan, Which I Thought Was Overrated Until I Left New York
Hyper-Regional Accents (E.G., “The Real Housewives Of Rhode Island”)
My Group Text “Moms Being Bitches”
Taking My Sweet Time
Making New Friends But Keeping The Old
Brutalist Architecture
The Collected Works Of William Steig
ER (The TV Show)
A Baguette With Salted Butter
Phish Food
Swimming In The Ocean, Even (Especially?) When It’s Very Cold
Hotel Room Service
Hosting A Passover Seder With Homemade Matzo Ball Soup
Buying Stupid Shit Online
THINGS HANNAH GOLDFIELD HATES:
A traffic jam when you're already late
The Growing Tendency Towards Face Lifts And Other Body Mods—Let People Age And Be Interesting Looking And Let Me Never See Or Hear The Word “Bleph” Again
“Clean” As A Description Of Food Or Ingredients
Clothing Moths
Microplastics
Self-Mythologizing
The Term “The Love Of My Life” (Too Performative; See Above)
Regressing In The Presence Of My Parents
Losing My Shit In The Presence Of My Children (See Above)
When People Stand Still On Escalators At Moments They Could And Should Be Walking Up Or Down Them
When Someone Tries To Have It Both (Or, Worse, All) Ways
A Traffic Jam When You’re Already Late
The Growing Indignity Of Air Travel
Being Wrong
A Mealy Apple
The Anti-Vax Mentality
Clogged Pores
The Aftertaste Of Stevia
Getting Spammed By Publicists Who Seem To Have No Idea How Journalism Works
An Obvious Lack Of Good Faith In An Argument
Those Car Air Fresheners In The Shape Of Trees