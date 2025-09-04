The Dream Baby Press Substack

The Dream Baby Press Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Beuley's avatar
Caroline Beuley
4d

WOW - this is how you launch a book!! I can't believe this was your first foray into publishing -- you killed it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dream Baby Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture