Hi all!

Last month was a very special month for me and for Dream Baby.

It marked one full year of our first book MOUTHFUL being out in the world. It was also my first book. It’s been such a crazy year and things have moved so fast that I haven’t really given myself the time or space to reflect on it.

I took a few weeks and really tried to acknowledge all the effort that went into making this book and putting it out into the world. I wrote a few sentiments, memories and reflections below on writing the book, self publishing, and throwing a big ass launch party for a poetry book which included a marching band, Drake celebrity impersonator, friends, family, PLAYGIRL, slushies and more.

For those who haven’t read the book yet, MOUTHFUL is Dream Baby. It’s got the same DNA and soul. So if you like what we do here at Dream Baby from our readings, writing club at Burger King, to the Love/Hate Lists, I really think you’ll enjoy the book.

If you don't already have a copy, I hope you consider getting it (linked here). It's a special little book and it's only $20. AND you get it directly from us. It's not on Amazon or anywhere else online.

https://dreambabypress.com/shop/

Me reading from the book to end the night

Photos by Anna Maria Lopez

According to some people who’ve read it, it’s a book best enjoyed reading out loud with someone else OR get a copy for your mom. They seem to really love it.

My thoughts and reflections on the book, the launch and more…

A year ago, I self published my first book of poetry with the book press I co-founded with Zach Roif. I wanted to learn to make a book before publishing someone else’s and I wanted to see what our style of book marketing and book launch was. My background isn’t publishing so I didn’t know what was normal or expected from marketing a book but I knew what I wanted to see and I knew what I was tired of seeing. Zack and I love old WWF and that’s the energy we were going for.

Dream Baby filled a downtown New York City boxing gym with 600 people for a poetry book launch and it was one of the best nights of my life.

Here’s a recap video which will give you the vibe of the night

This is only a quarter of the crowd inside the boxing gym. It was a hot sweaty summer night

My parents drove in from Ohio. My mom who famously dislikes my poetry (for which I totally understand why) was sitting second row. She recorded the entire thing on her phone next to my dad who had his mouth cupped with laughter.

The real Drake reposted the event

That night was a reminder that we can do anything we want and are not bound by any rules. It just takes a lot of elbow grease and asking yourself the question what do I really want to see and how can I make it happen?

Gearing up for the launch I did a photoshoot at Madame Tussauds with MOUTHFUL shot by Anna Maria Lopez

The morning of the launch, my friend Elyssa who owns the delicatessen Edith’s (one of my favorites in the world) made a custom MOUTHFUL themed slushy

It took me years to write the book. Partially and mostly because I wasn’t intending to write a book.. I was really just writing for the joy of writing and for myself and for my friends. But after a few years, I realized I had enough poems to make a book and then Zach and I created Dream Baby and later decided I would learn to make a book using mine as the sacrificial lamb before making someone else’s. It took many emails to print houses across the country, lots of paper sample tests but we eventually landed on a place in Clifton, NJ (where my dad grew up which felt apropos for my first book).

MOUTHFUL at Stories Bookstore in LA in the AWESOME section next to one of my heroes Jonas Mekas

Since putting the book out into the world so much has happened with it, with my poetry and with Dream Baby. I had little expectation with sales so it’s been amazing to see thousands of people around the world enjoying the book.

I’ve gotten so many messages from people telling me they’ve read it out loud with their boyfriend or girlfriend, lover or mother which never occurred to me that it would be read that way so the fact that MOUTHFUL is being shared like this makes me really happy.

I write with joy in mind and heart and it’s been so fulfilling seeing that’s how it’s been received. Joyfully.

The book is in a handful of bookstores around the country and across Europe, but you can only get it from our website online. https://dreambabypress.com/shop/

MOUTHFUL is available at The Tate Museum in London

It’s not on Amazon. And I like that it has to be an intentional purpose. That if you really want this book, you have to get it from the source. Us. My favorite books are the ones I have to go out and really search for. It makes it all just a little more special.

I’m still the one receiving the orders, packing them late at night and shipping them out early in the morning. I love seeing the names of the people who buy them and what part of the world they live in. It’s all part of the process and I love the process.

We’re working on our second Dream Baby book and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.

I’m posting a few more highlights from the last year below. If anyone ever has any questions about self publishing, writing, etc. don’t hesitate to reach out.

Thank you , thank you, thank you! Thank you to everyone who’s bought the book already and for all the support along the way. Thank you to my friends. Love you all!

Peace and love. Thank you mom and dad!

-Matt Starr

And if you haven’t already, please buy the book. Buy it for yourself, your friends, your mom or a lover. I hope you enjoy the poems.

Mom and Dad in NYC seeing the book in a bookstore for the first time

MOUTHFUL in Mast (one of my favorite bookstores)

A friend and mentor, the writer Jerry Stahl

Some of the poems were translated to Spanish for a reading I did in Mexico City

PLAYGIRL interviewed me about the book and featured me along side their mostly naked models

Me at Mast Books in the East Village with my book. Mast was my favorite bookstore when I moved to New York 13 years ago so it’s been very special to see it in there.