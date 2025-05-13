HOLLY MADISON'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Holly Madison Loves and Hates
Holly Madison for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Holly Madison is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, TV personality, and podcast host of Girls Next Level, where she and former co-star Bridget Marquardt revisit The Girls Next Door—the iconic reality series that helped define the genre. She also hosts the true crime docuseries The Playboy Murders, which delves into the dark side of fame and the tragic stories tied to the Playboy brand.
THINGS HOLLY MADISON LOVES:
1. Las Vegas
2. Travel vlogs
3. The full moon!
4. People who get excited about simple things like trees
5. Old Hollywood lore
6. The tightrope walker from the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland
7. A gorgeous view
8. Checking everything off my goal list
9. Karma!
10. I JUST recently discovered I love wearing cowboy boots
11. Trish and Tana
12. New car smell
13. When someone surprises me with a coffee delivery
14. Watching my kids surf
15. Sabrina Carpenter’s aesthetic
16. Creative photo shoots
17. Seeing my friends thrive
18. A suntan
19. Historic homes
20. The longest hair extensions I can find ✨
THINGS HOLLY MADISON HATES:
1. People who waste my time
2. Apathy
3. Being told “no”
4. HOAs
5. When someone texts you “K”
6. Overhead lighting
7. When people don’t understand/appreciate camp
8. Deliveries that require a signature
9. The time it takes to upload a video
10. The alphabet grid on AppleTV
11. The inevitable “well, actually . . . ” comments to anything you could possibly say online
12. When a good edit doesn’t save
13. Paper money potentially becoming obsolete
14. Feeling misunderstood
15. Seasonal allergies
16. Unnecessary chemical additives
17. A favorite makeup shade being discontinued
18. A foreword that tries to tell me what to think about what I’m about to read
19. Too much cologne!!! As long as you smell clean -you’re good!
20. Food comas
