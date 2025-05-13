The Dream Baby Press Substack

The Dream Baby Press Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Freema Jade's avatar
Freema Jade
1d

I love her. And agree with so many of these. Legit left my husband over “k” texts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dream Baby Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture