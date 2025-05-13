Dream Baby Press asked Holly Madison for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Holly Madison is a two-time New York Times bestselling author, TV personality, and podcast host of Girls Next Level, where she and former co-star Bridget Marquardt revisit The Girls Next Door—the iconic reality series that helped define the genre. She also hosts the true crime docuseries The Playboy Murders, which delves into the dark side of fame and the tragic stories tied to the Playboy brand.

THINGS HOLLY MADISON LOVES:

1. Las Vegas

2. Travel vlogs

3. The full moon!

4. People who get excited about simple things like trees

5. Old Hollywood lore

6. The tightrope walker from the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland

7. A gorgeous view

8. Checking everything off my goal list

9. Karma!

10. I JUST recently discovered I love wearing cowboy boots

11. Trish and Tana

12. New car smell

13. When someone surprises me with a coffee delivery

14. Watching my kids surf

15. Sabrina Carpenter’s aesthetic

16. Creative photo shoots

17. Seeing my friends thrive

18. A suntan

19. Historic homes

20. The longest hair extensions I can find ✨

THINGS HOLLY MADISON HATES:

1. People who waste my time

2. Apathy

3. Being told “no”

4. HOAs

5. When someone texts you “K”

6. Overhead lighting

7. When people don’t understand/appreciate camp

8. Deliveries that require a signature

9. The time it takes to upload a video

10. The alphabet grid on AppleTV

11. The inevitable “well, actually . . . ” comments to anything you could possibly say online

12. When a good edit doesn’t save

13. Paper money potentially becoming obsolete

14. Feeling misunderstood

15. Seasonal allergies

16. Unnecessary chemical additives

17. A favorite makeup shade being discontinued

18. A foreword that tries to tell me what to think about what I’m about to read

19. Too much cologne!!! As long as you smell clean -you’re good!

20. Food comas

