Hunter Harris is a culture critic and screenwriter based in Brooklyn. Her writing has appeared in New York Magazine, The New York Times, GQ, and other places. She's profiled Zendaya and reported on the set of Succession. Her newsletter Hung Up is a Substack featured publication. In 2024, she was selected as a Forbes 30 under 30. She co-hosts the Wondery podcast "Lemme Say This."
THINGS HUNTER HARRIS LOVES:
Only children
My dog Remy's yawn
Every Regina Hall performance
Walking around with an iced coffee
Asking my 82 year old great aunt about her wedding
Buying Gardettos at the airport
The rat at the end of The Departed
Olive Garden’s chicken parm
This one line from Girls: “Did you leave in a rush?”
How often Connor Roy referenced Indecent Proposal in succession (once a season, I swear)
Crushed ice
When my boyfriend finishes the cocktail I’ve ordered that I immediately hate
The google maps alert that asks you how many people were on your subway or how good the station’s accessibility is like and then says “thanks for telling people what it’s like”
Olive Garden
My celebrity crush (Roger Deakins)
THINGS HUNTER HARRIS HATES:
Leaving anything in “my other bag”
Running into people
When someone talks to you and they spit on you a little bit and you know it and they know it
When people are impatient with the elderly
Petty corrections
The way I look in white button downs
Mumbling
Apple watches at weddings
Taking the train right when school gets out
Getting logged out of anything
The very unserious Roku remote
Celebrity veneers
How bad I am at driving
Read receipts
The Diptyque letter placement because i swear you’re supposed to read it counter clockwise
Ordering a cocktail I immediately hate
Self-importance
The chair in my bedroom that collects all my clothes
Cleaning my airpods
Chocolate
Babe wake up, Hunter Harris said she loves Olive Garden's chicken parm specifically and then also said she loves Olive Garden in general
help me understand how chocolate got on the hate list!!