Has this every happened to anyone? A break up because you read your poetry or prose to your partner against their will?
Let us know in the comments or write us hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Have a good weekend!
-Matt Starr
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Underline “he had written”
yeah I would have divorced him too