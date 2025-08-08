Has this every happened to anyone? A break up because you read your poetry or prose to your partner against their will?

Let us know in the comments or write us hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Have a good weekend!

-Matt Starr

Share

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends