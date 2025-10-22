I had the wrong link attached. Sorry guys! Link to get a ticket at the bottom.

Is Burger King becoming our unofficial HQ?? I think after 2 years of throwing events there, the answer is yes! I love the staff (shoutout Deveen and Myra!), I love the physical space (it’s 3-floors and beautiful) and it serves alcohol. It’s become the perfect home for our readings and writing club.

Let me also start by first off apologizing for going dark on the writing club over the past few months. It’s been a really hectic time and needed a minute to catch my breath but I’m back and ready to rock and roll.

AND WHO BETTER to get bring the writing club back and cohost then bestselling author Rob Franklin!

Rob Franklin is the author of the national bestselling novel Great Black Hope. His other recent work can be found in New York Magazine, Cultured, and Post45.

If you haven’t been to one of our writing clubs, it’s genuinely one of the best events we host. Everyone writes and anyone can share if they want.

To get a ticket, become a paid subscriber. It’s limited capacity, so get one ASAP. It fills up fast.

LINK AT THE BOTTOM.

HOW IT WORKS

Becoming a paid subscriber is your ticket to the Writing Club

Throughout the night we’ll provide writing prompts You’ll have 5min/prompt to write There are no rules. You can write in any format you like You have the option to read them aloud after each prompt (you don’t have to share if you don’t want to)

No writing experience necessary

Have fun!

WHY

We want to take the magic from our readings and inject it into your notepads. We’ve cultivated such a creative and kind community and we want to bring everyone together not just to listen to people read, but also to write and to write for pleasure.

⬇️ TICKETS BELOW ⬇️