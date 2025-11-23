Share

I’m shocked we have access to such private love letters between two great artists, Georgia O’Keeffe to Alfred Stieglitz. This one is fiercely intimate and erotic and each line is filled with intense yearning. It’s over a 100-years old but captures those feelings better than anything I’ve read or watched in years.

It’s a love letter from one to another. A lover to a lover. So read it on your own and then go read it to someone who deserves to hear such passion.

Enjoy!

-Matt Starr