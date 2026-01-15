Introducing our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing, featuring our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us:

1. Your name

2. A specific spot (nothing too general)

3. The city

4. A few sentences about why it’s special

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

We’ll be launching the series soon!

-Matt Starr