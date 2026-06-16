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I’ve wanted to feature Isaac for years so I’m honored and excited to share his Love/Hate list today. Hope you enjoy it!

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Isaac Mizrahi for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Isaac Mizrahi is a fashion designer, author, actor, entertainer, and Target’s first-ever Creative Director at Large and believes great design should belong to everybody.

He’s known for redefining American style, his celebrated television appearances, and his work across fashion, theater, and the arts.

Follow Isaac Mizrahi on Instagram.

THINGS ISAAC MIZRAHI LOVES:

1. All dogs everywhere

2. Snowstorms

3. Freezing cold swimming pools

4. Drawing (with pencils and gauche, on paper, not on computer)

5. The Golden Girls

6. Spaghetti in almost any form. Even overcooked. Even reheated.

7. Peonies even after they Bloom and die and get petals everywhere

8. Melted cheese. Actually. Unmelted cheese. I swear I never met a cheese in any form that I didn’t like

9. A good Broadway show. Also a bad Broadway show cause then I have something to talk about at dinner.

10. My bedding. Down pillows. And the bed I have which is from a company called BECKLEY. The bed is made of cotton / wool / horsehair. Also the cotton sheets from Sferra Brothers.

11. 10th street between University and Broadway in NYC

12. Literally all all all ice cream. I guess you could say I like dairy products

13. The New York Times Crossword puzzle, doing it in the actual newspaper, with a Paper Mate retractible pencil that I love

14. The Frick Collection

15. September Davis’ Instagram account

16. Reading on my phone since I got a kindle about three months ago. I thought I hated kindles but then I figured out that it would be better to be able to read on my phone than to waste all that time on social media and on the NY Times puzzle app. And it works. Though nothing as great as being in a bathtub with an actual book

17. Eating breakfast in a restaurant. I do it almost every day whether it’s a diner or a fancy place. Especially hotel breakfasts when I’m away. I love white tablecloths at breakfast and they’re getting harder and harder to find.

18. My agenda book (I cannot do schedule on my phone)

19. Nike flip flops

20. I would say my husband cause it’s true but that answer makes me throw up a little in my mouth. Instead I will say dogs again.

THINGS ISAAC MIZRAHI HATES:

1. Most hotels

2. Most cars that aren’t mine

3. All airports

4. All hospitals.

5. Glitchy remote controls

6. Phone updates

7. Cilantro

8. Phrases like “the real deal” and “old school” and “fur babies” and “go big or go home” actually SO MANY phrases.

9. That the NY Times, for 40 years, was delivered every morning to the door of my apartment by 5AM and now I’m lucky if it makes it there at all, usually I have to pick it up in the lobby

10. That I can barely fit into any clothes in stores. I literally am too big for the biggest size at most designer stores. I mean I can’t even fit into suits I had custom made last year.

11. Dieting

12. Not knowing how old spices are in my cabinet

13. Sheer red stockings (whereas I can’t get enough of opaque red tights)

14. Summertime

15. Flossing

16. Tap water

17. Not being in an aisle seat in a theater or an airplane.

18. Dirty eyeglasses

19. Birthdays

20. That it took so much longer for me to compile the things I love than the things I hate. Does that say something about me?

ISAAC MIZRAHI’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS

3 Favorite Films

1. The Red Shoes. It’s a movie about ballet, which I adore, but more it’s about the sacrifices one makes for art which I never exactly understood cause my life is entirely set up to accommodate my work and nothing ever competes.

2. Rosemary’s Baby. I think frame for frame it’s the greatest movie ever made, maybe the greatest movie that will ever be made. It’s NEVER boring.

3. Now, Voyager. I guess this establishes me as the gayest person in the world. I adore a good transformation movie.

3 Favorite Books

1. In Search of Lost Time by Marcel Proust. It’s the book I read and reread all the time. Any book that has a dinner party scene that lasts 350 pages is okay by me.

2. The Memoirs of Hadrian by Marguerite Yourcenar. I love ancient history. I love a gay romance interwoven with ancient history.

3. The series of Mapp and Lucia books by EF Benson these are just funny and make me laugh.

3 Favorite Restaurants

1. Il Cantinori is my home away from home. They know me, they know my usual drink, my usual table. It’s delicious. On my favorite block in NYC. To know Frank Minieri is to belong in NYC

2. Borgo right now this is the place to go. The food is astonishing and the room is vibrant and fun

3. Hoexter’s a place on the upper east side that I love cause it’s a brasserie and it’s not my neighborhood so feels like I’m not in NYC it’s like a vacation to go all the way up to the east side.