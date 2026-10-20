Last week, Dream Baby celebrated its four-year anniversary and I wanted to take the opportunity to sincerely thank everyone for four incredible years of support and so many amazing memories. Dream Baby has unquestionably changed my life.

Four years ago, I was trying to make TV shows about older adults and worked in an art gallery. Now I’m throwing readings around the world with writers I’ve loved and admired for years, from New York City and LA to Mexico City, Paris and London. We’ve hosted them in the Penn Station Sbarro, boxing gyms in New York City and London, the oldest magic shop in the country, the iconic Peter Pan Donuts, an outdoor reading in front of Left Bank Books, an old school porn shop, multiple galleries and a three-story Burger King that serves alcohol.

We’ve also thrown a dodgeball open mic, a love letter writing night at Edith’s, hosted PEN America’s Literary Gala in the Museum of Natural History, made a custom Dream Baby slushy inspired by Leonard Cohen and publish new poems and curate kissing guides.

So much of Dream Baby comes from my heart. Everything we do is something I find beautiful. From all the events and their locations to everyone we feature in our Love/Hate Lists to the writing clubs.

It’s never been about following trends, likes, followers or clout. It’s always been about what I want to see in the world and coming up with new ways to make reading and writing more exciting and accessible.

I didn’t see the kind of readings I wanted to go to, so we decided to throw our own. We wanted them to be fun and take place in spaces we found beautiful, and to celebrate the locations that make New York, and every city we visit, what they are.

The Love/Hate Lists were inspired by the famous old Cher lists that circulate every year. We thought it was such a great way to get to know someone and wanted to create a similar way to ask the artists and writers we admire what they love and hate. It’s such a simple format that tells you so much about how someone sees the world.

My favorite thing we do is the Dream Baby Writing Club. It’s a space where anyone can come to write and read and share their work at our events. We’ve welcomed everyone from students, librarians, and 80-year olds to New York Times journalists, actors and musicians. Everyone is welcome.

Over the last four years, more than 2,000 people have come to the writing club, and over 8,000 people have attended our events.

It’s been my mission from day one to make reading and writing more fun, exciting and accessible and I will continue to dedicate myself to make that possible.

If you’ve ever been to one of our events or enjoyed a Love/Hate List and would like to share a memory, please leave a comment or email us. I would really love to hear from you. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

I love you all. Thank you again for the support. I love Dream Baby. It’s still a baby and I can’t wait to keep watching it grow up.

Thank you Sadie, Julia, Juliette and Jake! We’re a small but mighty team.

Thank you Zack for helping give birth to our baby.

Viva la Dream Baby!

Kindly,

Matt Starr