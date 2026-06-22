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-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Jad Abumrad for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Jad Abumrad is a composer, artist and journalist and the creator of Radiolab , Dolly Parton’s America , Fela Kuti: Fear No Man and many other podcasts which collectively have been downloaded over a billion times.

He’s been called a “master of the radio craft” for his unique ability to combine cutting edge sound-design, cinematic storytelling and a personal approach to explaining complex topics, from the stochasticity of tumor cells to the mathematics of morality.

Jad has received four Peabody Awards, the highest honor in broadcasting and two DuPont Awards. And in 2011, he received the prestigious MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship.

Follow Jad Abumrad on Instagram.

THINGS JAD ABUMRAD LOVES:

Zero Humidity Days Playing Fela Kuti’s “Jeun Ko Ku” Before A Low Energy Zoom Meeting The Droning Sound Of Certain Lawnmowers Ramen Choreographers The Dappled Light On Washington Park, Between Myrtle And DeKalb, And The Ensuing Moments Of Gratitude When You Realize The Light Comes From A Star And That We’re Only Here For A Blink The Quiet Of My Limbs The Hour After Jogging Grapes. Any Kind. Rachael Aviv’s “Stranger To Ourselves.” Read It Six Months Ago And I Can’t Shake It. Falling Asleep To The Din Of Sports Announcers My Parents. Clichéd As It Is, Hitting My 50s Has Opened Me Up To How Cool My Parents Are And How Lucky I Am To Still Be Able To Hang Out With Them. When My Father Calls Me Khah-Rah (خرا) ((Arabic For Shithead, Roughly)) And Many Other Unprintable Names For Not Returning His Call Robert Krulwich’s Laugh Lemons And Salt Techno. All Kinds. Cheddar Cheese. Cheddar Gets A Bad Wrap By The Cheese Elite, But A Good Salty Cheddar Will Be The Currency That Runs The World Once All The Other Currencies Crash Courageous, Resilient People Who See Bad News As Just More Information Watching A Movie Alone When You’re Making A Story Or Music And You’re Stuck And Then You Blindly Put Two Notes Or Clips Together And They Leap Off The Screen And Say We Like This! Dogs Sniffing Butts

THINGS JAD ABUMRAD HATES: