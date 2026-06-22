Jad Abumrad's Love/Hate List
40 things the Peabody Award winning creator of Radiolab loves and hates
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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.
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Dream Baby Press asked Jad Abumrad for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Jad Abumrad is a composer, artist and journalist and the creator of Radiolab, Dolly Parton’s America, Fela Kuti: Fear No Man and many other podcasts which collectively have been downloaded over a billion times.
He’s been called a “master of the radio craft” for his unique ability to combine cutting edge sound-design, cinematic storytelling and a personal approach to explaining complex topics, from the stochasticity of tumor cells to the mathematics of morality.
Jad has received four Peabody Awards, the highest honor in broadcasting and two DuPont Awards. And in 2011, he received the prestigious MacArthur “Genius” Fellowship.
Follow Jad Abumrad on Instagram.
THINGS JAD ABUMRAD LOVES:
Zero Humidity Days
Playing Fela Kuti’s “Jeun Ko Ku” Before A Low Energy Zoom Meeting
The Droning Sound Of Certain Lawnmowers
Ramen
Choreographers
The Dappled Light On Washington Park, Between Myrtle And DeKalb, And The Ensuing Moments Of Gratitude When You Realize The Light Comes From A Star And That We’re Only Here For A Blink
The Quiet Of My Limbs The Hour After Jogging
Grapes. Any Kind.
Rachael Aviv’s “Stranger To Ourselves.” Read It Six Months Ago And I Can’t Shake It.
Falling Asleep To The Din Of Sports Announcers
My Parents. Clichéd As It Is, Hitting My 50s Has Opened Me Up To How Cool My Parents Are And How Lucky I Am To Still Be Able To Hang Out With Them.
When My Father Calls Me Khah-Rah (خرا) ((Arabic For Shithead, Roughly)) And Many Other Unprintable Names For Not Returning His Call
Robert Krulwich’s Laugh
Lemons And Salt
Techno. All Kinds.
Cheddar Cheese. Cheddar Gets A Bad Wrap By The Cheese Elite, But A Good Salty Cheddar Will Be The Currency That Runs The World Once All The Other Currencies Crash
Courageous, Resilient People Who See Bad News As Just More Information
Watching A Movie Alone
When You’re Making A Story Or Music And You’re Stuck And Then You Blindly Put Two Notes Or Clips Together And They Leap Off The Screen And Say We Like This!
Dogs Sniffing Butts
THINGS JAD ABUMRAD HATES:
Cereal Dust
Voices That Spike At 3.5 KHz
Humans Who Walk Their Dogs While Looking At Their Phones. They Have No Idea They’re Taking Up The Whole Sidewalk. Their “Kinesphere” Is Too Big, Says My Friend Annie-B Parson.
Narcissists. Their Ranks Are Growing.
What’s Happening In Southern Lebanon
My Inbox
TSA Searching My Bag Because I Have One Too Many Dongles Inside
Dongles
Bullet Points
LLMs
Cashews
Meeting Agendas
Meetings Without Them
The Guilt Of Not Going To The Gym
The Gym
Too Many Options
Odd Shaped Dishes
My Swiss Cheese Brain That Can’t Hold On To Names
The Pull Of Sour Patch Kids
People Who Hug The Subway Handrail. First, Gross. And Hello There Are Other People Here.