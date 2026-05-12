Hi guys!

If you missed yesterday’s newsletter, we announced we are now taking poetry submissions You can read more about that below.

I forgot to mention in the post that I’d love to publish older people (75-years old or older) or children’s poetry as well so if you have connections to senior homes, schools or community centers, please email us too. dreambabysubmissions@gmail.com

It’s beautiful walking around weather here in New York so Isaac Hayes is the vibe. Have a great day!

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber. The support really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Jake Cohen for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Jake Cohen is a NYT-bestselling cookbook author, the host of “Jake Makes it Easy” on A+E and Hulu, and a nice Jewish boy from NYC. Jake and his recipes have been featured on almost every daytime talk show, every allegedly reputable publication, and most likely in both your favorite and least favorite celebrity’s Instagram stories.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Jake’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Jake Cohen on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS JAKE COHEN LOVES:

A modest midday 5mg edible. Someone else making a Hillstone reservation. Watching Arrival on an airplane (and having a good cathartic cry). Eating those Brookside dark chocolate-blueberry candies until I’m sick. Making funny faces at serious people in the club. Psoriases fries (ideally waffle). A stranger that immediately volleys with your nonsense. When people tell me I look like I’ve lost weight. Watching adult cartoons in a onesie. Playing hearts with old Jewish women. Crashing out in Berlin. Crashing out in New York. The first ripe peach of summer. (None of that mealy shit.) Any Studio Ghibli movie. A fat iced coffee with a slice of a loaf cake. Splitting a pill with a lover. Moon rituals. Saying the mantra, “Everything always works out for me.” Cooking an elaborate meal for those I love. Eating a Chipotle burrito in solitude.

THINGS JAKE COHEN HATES:

Gay men who refuse to smile on the internet. White button mushrooms. Literally most shellfish. Any sitcom with a laugh track. Movies, tv shows, or books that could make me sad. Slow-walking tourists. Anyone who takes themselves too seriously. Anyone who takes me too seriously. Getting invited to your wedding if we’re not that close. True-crime podcasts, like don’t welcome that energy in your life. Monetizing your relationship online. Room-temperature water. Be hot or cold. People who don’t have a sweet tooth. Pessimists. Any room warmer than 73°F. Los Angeles. Your pet. I don’t want to touch them. Share plates that are individual-sized. People who know you but refuse to initiate hi at the gym. Anyone who isn’t obsessed with me tbh.

JAKE COHEN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS