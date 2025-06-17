JAMES FREY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things James Frey Loves and Hates
asked James Frey for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
James Frey was called America’s Most Notorious Author by Time Magazine and a Literary Outlaw by The New York Times. He has written multiple global bestsellers, including A Million Little Pieces, Bright Shiny Morning, and The Final Testament of the Holy Bible. His books have sold more than thirty million copies, and his work has been published in forty-two languages. He lives in a small town in Connecticut.
THINGS JAMES FREY LOVES:
A passionate make out, heavy lips, heavy tongue, high school style.
Cold sweet coffee
A strong menthol cigarette, once or twice a month
The joyful nothingness of a long meditation
Warm swimming pools
Room service for dinner while lounging in bed at a fancy hotel
Long walks in the morning, long walks at night
Driving way above the speed limit
A great book and a few hours to spend with it
Eyes and a whisper, a soft touch and a soft moan, again and again, again and again
The New York Rangers
Birds and trees and rivers and ponds, the sky, the breeze, the peace they bring
Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos with extra meat and extra cheese
An overflowing bag of gas station candy
Strawberry soft serve ice cream
Wild fucking abandon
Empty museums and empty galleries, time and space and silence with the art inside
Sun on shining on thick green grass
Doggies, especially my own
My children, with all my heart
THINGS JAMES FREY HATES:
Close talkers
Spittle
Drunk people
Bills
Slow drivers in the fast lane
Cops who want to fuck with me
Lawyers who want to fuck with me
Reporters who want to fuck with me
Parking in New York
Politics
Money
Religion
Clutter
The helplessness of seeing someone I love experiencing deep pain
Multiple rounds of notes
Reading the news
Hurting someone
Loud people in quiet restaurants
Depression
My fucking phone
