Dream Baby Press asked James Frey for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

James Frey was called America's Most Notorious Author by Time Magazine and a Literary Outlaw by The New York Times. He has written multiple global bestsellers, including A Million Little Pieces, Bright Shiny Morning, and The Final Testament of the Holy Bible.

THINGS JAMES FREY LOVES:

A passionate make out, heavy lips, heavy tongue, high school style. Cold sweet coffee A strong menthol cigarette, once or twice a month The joyful nothingness of a long meditation Warm swimming pools Room service for dinner while lounging in bed at a fancy hotel Long walks in the morning, long walks at night Driving way above the speed limit A great book and a few hours to spend with it Eyes and a whisper, a soft touch and a soft moan, again and again, again and again The New York Rangers Birds and trees and rivers and ponds, the sky, the breeze, the peace they bring Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos with extra meat and extra cheese An overflowing bag of gas station candy Strawberry soft serve ice cream Wild fucking abandon Empty museums and empty galleries, time and space and silence with the art inside Sun on shining on thick green grass Doggies, especially my own My children, with all my heart

THINGS JAMES FREY HATES:

Close talkers Spittle Drunk people Bills Slow drivers in the fast lane Cops who want to fuck with me Lawyers who want to fuck with me Reporters who want to fuck with me Parking in New York Politics Money Religion Clutter The helplessness of seeing someone I love experiencing deep pain Multiple rounds of notes Reading the news Hurting someone Loud people in quiet restaurants Depression My fucking phone

