Dream Baby Press asked the writer and comedian Jamie Loftus for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Jamie Loftus is a writer and comedian who wrote last year’s bestselling book Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs. She’s an Emmy-nominated comedy writer, host of podcasts like Sixteenth Minute and Lolita Podcast, and her first novel comes out in 2027.

THINGS JAMIE LOFTUS LOVES:

Gas stations Hard pivots (non-menacing) Violet Baudelaire Christmas tree up until the seasonal depression dissipates When I asked someone to talk dirty and they panicked and said “hi :)” Threatening to go blonde The Krusty Krab Training Video episode Marlborough Street in Boston My cats in the morning Fulfilled FOIA requests

THINGS JAMIE LOFTUS HATES:

Second drafts Hard pivots (menacing) The dumbest person you’ve ever met bringing up the attachment book Hangs with more than four people The ocean (conceptually) The ocean (when i’m near it) Unfollowing people after you become successful, grow up No clean forks That Google Maps doesn’t tell you when it’s bringing you up a giant fucking hill Your loser dad being alive when mine isn’t

