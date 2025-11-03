PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, and Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked the musician Jeff Tweedy for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

As the founding member and leader of the Grammy Award-winning American rock band Wilco, and before that the cofounder of the alt‐country band Uncle Tupelo, Jeff Tweedy is one of contemporary music’s most accomplished songwriters, musicians, and performers.

Jeff has released four solo albums, written original songs for 13 Wilco albums, and is the author of three New York Times Bestsellers. His new album, Twilight Override, is out now.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Jeff’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Jeff Tweedy on Substack and Instagram

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Share

THINGS JEFF TWEEDY LOVES:

Mantis shrimp—look them up, they’ll blow your mind. 1970s-era Link Wray. Labubus. Yeah, they’re cute, so fucking sue me! It’s nice to like something everybody likes every once in a while. Clouds—I mean come on, they’re all fucking great. Right? I recently saw one that looked like a hot dog. Hot dogs. I have no idea why this just popped into my head. My brother used to eat them raw, and he is no longer with us. REST IN PEACE. When my wife answers the phone, “YELLOW,” I know she’s in a good mood. I also love that I can give you a thousand more examples, like the one above, of things I love about my wife. Former empires. I love walking around countries that have gotten over themselves. I love when once-dead downtown areas of smaller towns are reclaimed by local artists. Singing—by myself, with people, hearing others sing. But especially when a large crowd of people sing together. If humanity was brought to trial before a galactic council, I think it would be our only appeal for clemency. DEVO. Moon-shaped (waning-crescent, to be specific) guitars. Solid-colored socks. I don’t need socks that look like a Sriracha bottle, thank you. Meteor showers. I highly recommend finding someplace really dark to lie on your back and watch a meteor shower sometime, if you haven’t. Truly. Incandescent light. Sorry, Earth. Naps. I think it should be normalized to tell someone to go take a nap when they’re acting like a dickhead. I sometimes see people behaving badly and think to myself, I think it’s naptime. The color green and all of its shades. When people are nice about me wanting to pet their dog. Even if the dog is a little sketchy—just let me know in a nice way. I love when I forget where my phone is. It’s a relief. Everything, sometimes.

THINGS JEFF TWEEDY HATES:

Dinner in a restaurant with a large group. (“WHAT?! WHAT?!”) Individually-wrapped fruit. Not knowing stuff. I like to know stuff. I hate when I don’t know stuff. I hate that raccoons aren’t domesticated. Bro podcasts—anything where they’re all pretending that they can’t see each others’ insecurity. See #4 above—it’s okay to be dumb, but it’s not okay to be okay with being ignorant. I hate that hate is so effective at bonding people together. Sadly, it’s way more effective than love in terms of attracting people to a group. But I think there’s also a sweetness to it. Couples always focus on the things they have in common. Fuck that. You need to hate the same things. Different interests make it interesting. If you don’t hate the same things, boy, is it troublesome. Seems like a flaw in the grand design. I’m full of hatred. I hate that. This list is easier to make than the first! I hate it when someone refuses to say where/what they want to eat. Pollution. And I hate that I feel like people have forgotten how to hate it. Conservation needs to be a NON-POLITICAL topic. Marzipan. I don’t get it. Inedible corn. When people care more about a brand changing their logo than children getting shot in schools. Arriving at a restaurant in the gray area right before they close, when they’re still technically open, but they obviously don’t want you there. I hate how often businesses ask for my email address. Spam calls. And the people who answer them. It just shouldn’t be a fucking thing. If you got rid of one or the other, it would go away. Singer-songwriters who introduce their songs by telling you what the song is about. “Satan Horse Fog,” it’s a song about Satan riding a horse in the fog. I GET IT! Ticks. Give me one good reason for fucking ticks. Glade plugins, or ANY artificial plug-in scent distributor. Artificial smells… fuck. Instant migraine. Everything, sometimes.

JEFF TWEEDY’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS