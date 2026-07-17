Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff and It’s All Small Stuff is one of my favorite book in the world and always comes in handy and every time I bring it up with a friend, they end up getting it and telling me how much it’s helped them too.

The world is anxious. We are anxious and this old little book helps.

My friend and painter Adam Dressner gifted me a copy a few years ago and it’s the gift that keeps on giving!

I think I’ll do an entire post on it but I HIGHLY recommend picking up a copy! People need to be a little more empathetic and a little less anxious.

You can get it for $5 on Thrift Books.

Have a nice weekend!

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

The support really makes a difference and it helps us continue to grow.

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

Dream Baby Press asked Jena Malone for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Jena Malone is an actor, musician, photographer, and poet. She recently released her first album in more than a decade, Flowers for Men , on May 8. The project, which was co-produced by Jamie Johnson, documents her journey in undoing the expectations and hierarchies around relationships.

On the acting side, she’s starred in everything from films like The Hunger Games: Mockingjay pt. 1 & 2, Donnie Darko, Saved!, Love Lies Bleeding, The Neon Demon, and more. Her next endeavor is the Duffer Brothers’ show The Boroughs, which is now on Netflix.

Follow Jena Malone on Instagram.

THINGS JENA MALONE LOVES:

Matinee movies… they always make me feel like I get a stolen afternoon away from the world. I love imagining what the other audience members do, why they have an afternoon off, and what it means to them to be there. I love every second of it. Unexpected weather… foggy days in summer, a mid-fall rainstorm, a crazy gale-force wind coming in… I love, love, love how nature subtly adds spontaneity to your day. Little League baseball… my sons, my friends, the neighbors… love, love, love! Game nights where adults and kids get to play together. There’s nothing sweeter than having a whole house full of laughter. Neighborhood walks that turn into spontaneous adventures. Coffee, in all the ways… even after dinner. Organizing my home… not in a mad-rush kind of way, but in a nice, slow, romantic, and pleasurable way. I love taking my time to repair, reuse, regift, sell, and give away items before they end up in the trash pile. Taking the train with my fiancé. Helping my neighbors and strangers… I am that girl. So if you see me, tag me into your trash or backyard project. Ice in a glass, squeezing lemon over the ice, and then pouring a Coke over it… this is heaven for me. Apple Pan burgers. Breakfast in bed with the whole family. Wearing something that someone I love gave me—and actually loving it… jewelry, socks, a hat, a dress… there’s nothing better. Food as medicine… I love learning how to eat in ways that help my body feel better… tart cherries for sleep, lemon water for anxiety… Candlelight. Efficiency… oh yes… I love stacking functions, meeting needs, and not wasting other people’s time. Finding sea glass or a really smooth rock at the beach. A sunset and an amazing song on the radio during a road trip. All three of those things are likes, but together they’re a love situation. Sticking your head in a river. Getting humbled by life… I love a good perspective shift that reminds me how small I am and how unimportant most things are.

THINGS JENA MALONE HATES:

Sticky floors in socks Being mansplained sports while watching sports Missing trash day Running late Moldy bread… when you want to make a sandwich Allergies Closed minds Shops that close on random days Paying federal taxes and not knowing where they are going An overly planned day Loud music that doesn’t fit the setting Rude humans Parking tickets Fluorescent lighting Taking off beach clothes and accidentally dumping lots of sand on your floor or in your car Not using the right-hand turn lane Lack of curiosity Things stuck in your teeth and no floss anywhere Chuck E. Cheese Sent from my iPhone