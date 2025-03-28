Dream Baby Press asked Jenna “J” Wortham for a list of 10 things they love and 10 things they hate.

Jenna “J” Wortham is a sound healer, herbalist and reiki practitioner who is currently working on their first non-fiction book about dissociation called “Work of Body.” J is also an amateur survivalist and staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and former co-host of the podcast “Still Processing.” Their last book was the visual anthology “Black Futures.”

THINGS JENNA “J” WORTHAM LOVES:

THINGS JENNA “J” WORTHAM HATES:

Crudité Sinkholes Getting excited about a missed call only to find out it was a butt dial Getting added to large group chats without consent Voice Notes (over ten minutes) Vagueness - be specific! Seltzer with ice (why) Vulnerability Astrology haters Caffeine anxiety Sugar hangovers Falling out of touch with my childhood friends

