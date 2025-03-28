JENNA "J" WORTHAM'S LOVE/HATE LIST
Jenna “J” Wortham is a sound healer, herbalist and reiki practitioner who is currently working on their first non-fiction book about dissociation called “Work of Body.” J is also an amateur survivalist and staff writer for the New York Times Magazine and former co-host of the podcast “Still Processing.” Their last book was the visual anthology “Black Futures.”
THINGS JENNA “J” WORTHAM LOVES:
Sexting with my friends
Thalassophilia
Waking up without an alarm
My bedazzled water bottle
Vulnerability
Monogrammed items
Movie trailers
Voice Notes (under ten minutes)
Joe on S48 of Survivor
Leftover birthday cake for breakfast
Botanical gardens
Caffeine highs
Anesthesia sleep
Obscene amounts of sleep
Sun bathing
Sitting on the same side of the booth as my boo
THINGS JENNA “J” WORTHAM HATES:
Crudité
Sinkholes
Getting excited about a missed call only to find out it was a butt dial
Getting added to large group chats without consent
Voice Notes (over ten minutes)
Vagueness - be specific!
Seltzer with ice (why)
Vulnerability
Astrology haters
Caffeine anxiety
Sugar hangovers
Falling out of touch with my childhood friends
