Dream Baby Press asked Jeremiah Brent for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Jeremiah Brent is an American interior designer, TV personality, and author. Best known for his interior design, Jeremiah also joined the cast of Queer Eye in 2024 as the design lead. His studio, Jeremiah Brent Design, is based in NYC and Los Angeles.

THINGS JEREMIAH BRENT LOVES:

1. When I’m the winning bid on Live Auctioneers.

2. Swedish sour candy.

3. The idea of having time to make pottery everyday.

4. Early mornings, before anyone else is awake.

5. Remixed pop songs. I know.

6. The people I get to work with.

7. Wine stains on marble.

8. Summers in Portugal.

9. Finding my kids' art in a random place at home.

10. Site visits and install days.

11. A good loafer.

12. Beginning a show with 5+ seasons.

13. Travelling with my husband.

14. When someone cancels dinner plans.

15. Layering scents.

16. An undiscovered antique store.

17. Hosting during the holidays.

18. To-do lists.

19. Making playlists.

20. A good Irish exit.

THINGS JEREMIAH BRENT HATES:

1. HEIGHTS.

2. Ceiling fans.

3. Logging onto a Zoom with my camera on when everyone else’s is off.

4. When someone forgets to cut the vent thread on a new jacket (myself included).

5. Shipments stuck at customs. Actually, just customs.

6. The lack of queer families represented in children books and shows.

7. The word hate.

8. When the office is too quiet.

9. Checking luggage.

10. Indecisiveness.

11. Excess packaging. Specifically, excessive peanut packaging.

12. My decision as a 19 year old to get ‘carpe diem’ tattooed on my back.

13. Pony walls…unless you have a pony.

14. Black licorice.

15. Cars that are so hi-tech, you can never tell when the engine is on.

16. Losing my sunglasses.

17. Pampas grass as decor. Or just the fact that it exists.

18. Arriving at the airport too early.

19. Arriving at the airport too late.

20. Talking about the things I hate – am I really this negative?!?

