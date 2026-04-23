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This is the seventh installment of our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Jeremy O. Harris is a Tony-nominated playwright, screenwriter, and actor known for Slave Play , “DADDY”, Black Exhibition, and A24’s ZOLA. He is the inaugural Creative Director of the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s Creative Collective where his play SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE had its world premiere. His film Slave Play. Not A Movie. A Play. was recently awarded a Cinema Eye Honors. In 2025 he founded his production company, bb2 , with Josh Godfrey. Their latest film ERUPCJA will premiere at TIFF.

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Have a great day!!

-Matt Starr

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We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

JEREMY O. HARRIS’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN POLAND

OPASLY TOM Opasly Tom is the last location secured for our film but the first place I’d want to kiss someone if I went back. It has perfect date vibes especially for any cutie who knows that good food leads to a fat booty. THE POLAND NATIONAL THEATRE Who doesn’t want to see a Polish production of MacBeth and then het hot and steamy with a paramour during intermission as you smoke cigarettes in a harsh Polish winter wind? BAR RASCAL Bar Rascal was the bar where over dinner and many bottles of amazing wine on Charli’s last night in Warsaw we had the idea that Bethany and Nel should say goodbye to each other after reciting a Byron poem. Charli made her way to a the wine cellar and memorized her goodbye…tears and all. I think that cellar would also be a perfect place for a kiss.

Read the rest of Jeremy’s favorite spots to kiss in Poland below:

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