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Jason's avatar
Jason
Sep 30

Glad / sad-for-you to see I'm not the only one who does that with wallets, keys etc. Fairly convinced something supernatural is fucking with me

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Gary Trujillo's avatar
Gary Trujillo
Sep 30

I LOVE shitty alleys as well!! 🤗

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