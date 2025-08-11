Hi! If you want to support our work, the best way is by becoming a paid subscription. I don't want to paywall The Love/Hate Lists so your support means a lot.

Dream Baby Press asked John Cale for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.

John Cale is a musician, composer, record producer and one of the founding members of The Velvet Underground. He’s always been a musician of the times, helping to usher in titanic shifts in sound and culture. The bleeding edge drones of his Sun Blindness Music opened the path to The Velvet Underground. The frantic rock of Fear and Slow Dazzle, not to mention his production with Patti Smith and the Stooges, framed a half century of punk, post-punk, and art-rock to come. And his curiosity about the way electronics could be more than a gimmick in rock music served as an inspiration to an uncountable number of crucial scenes. Last year he released POPtical Illusion, the Paris 1919 Deluxe Edition and The Academy in Peril reissue.

THINGS JOHN CALE LOVES:

A bowl of fresh pasta The euphoria of discovery ... That I have a place to go 24/7—work on my music—feed my soul-keep me grounded Skipping past this part >> and living in the future Listening to Brahms My old Samoyed Sitting alone staring at ART Listening to a thunder storm The uncertainty of conclusions Hearing rapid-fire truth bombs while getting a haircut

THINGS JOHN CALE HATES:

Being Lied To Wasting Time Ignorance disguised as knowledge Losing my temper Fast food Bad personal hygiene Smugness Getting lost in a forest The pointlessness of holding a grudge AGEism /racism / fascism / numbing of humanity with the intent to destroy

JOHN CALE’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES & 3 FAVORITE BOOKS