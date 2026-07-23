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-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Jon Burgerman or a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Jon Burgerman is an artist, author and performer who creates instantly recognizable work that has been exhibited, collected and shared all over the world. His artworks are held in the institutional collections including the Victoria and Albert Museum, London and the OÖ-Kultur museum in Linz, Austria. He has exhibited at A Hug From The Art World, Ludwig Museum of Contemporary Art (Budapest), WOAW Gallery (Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore), Chengdu Times Art Museum (China), MISA Art fair Berlin and Cologne, Taipei Dangdai art fair.

His new children’s book Beginning, Middle and End is out now.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Jon’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Jon on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

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THINGS JON BURGERMAN LOVES:

My wife’s morning breath When the song you’re listening to ends just as you get to your front door Having a cool older man call me son When my swimming trunks inflate when I go into the pool The sound of someone shoveling snow outside whilst I’m still in bed Buttery lashings of paint on canvas Starting a new book Being alone (for a period of time of my choosing) Paying in cash, to the penny Sweat dripping off my finger tips Running parallel to a train whilst on a train and looking at everyone inside Taking off my socks as I also take off my trousers The smell on my fingers the day after cooking with onion Squeegeeing the condensation off the bathroom mirror Closing cupboard doors A toilet seat that slowly closes without slamming Seeing someone run and just make it on to the subway Accidentally being right Being stroked like a cat Half a bag of Haribo on an empty stomach Free pickles and coleslaw Heavy snow Friday through to Sunday When people say ‘Paris, France’ An art book that lays flat Eating breakfast in my pajamas Live music in a venue with an amazing sound system

THINGS JON BURGERMAN HATES:

Sentences that start with Bro Having to choose between the two options when you’re on a call and receive another call When you see someone wave in the street and for a brief moment you think they’re waving to you Any temperature above being able to wear a light jacket without perspiring Art galleries who don’t pay their artists Sitting in direct sunlight Seeing a group of small kids playing in the street and knowing that one of them is not going to be looking at what they’re doing and that they’re gonna bump into you, and that’s exactly what happens Talking on the phone in front of people When your cup picks up a heavy coaster and then it falls off the bottom of your cup and startles you People flushing the toilet with the lid up (double hate, or perhaps just concern, for those that also keep their toothbrush near by) People who laugh at their own jokes, or who just laugh too much in general Pulling on a sock and tearing through the heel Men in public toilets Having to hold in farts when hanging out with people The end credits being skipped on streamed movies Accidentally touching a stranger’s hand as you pass each other on the street My electric toothbrush’s cycle going on for too long Going to the toilet and struggling to find my penis for a few minutes only to realise I’ve put my boxer shorts on the wrong way round When my swimming trunks inflate when I go into the pool Putting on socks when my feet are wet Being told to be patient Being inadvertently filmed in a gallery whilst watching some performance art and becoming self conscious that I look bored Touching a wet light switch in a public bathroom Eating lunch in my pajamas People who have ‘birthday weeks’ Leaf blowers Sweat dripping down into my bum crack Sitting next to a fidgety child

JON BURGERMAN’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS