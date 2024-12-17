JULIE SCHOTT'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Julie Schott Loves and Hates
asked Julie Schott for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.
Julie Schott is the co-founder of Starface. She is also behind Julie, the morning after pill that Olivia Rodrigo handed out at her concerts, Blip, the smoking cessation brand and Futurewise, and the skincare company that mainstreamed "slugging”.
THINGS JULIE SCHOTT LOVES:
Dogs with human eyes
Diet Coke in a mini can
Nail art as fine art
Beanie Babies
Weight lifting
Estate sales
“Trojan Horse” as a verb
Looking at my phone in the bath
The idea of renovating a motel room
Being told a secret
THINGS JULIE SCHOTT HATES:
Euphemisms
Being Tickled
The onset of a UTI
Fitness trackers
Shuttle bus to the event
Dietary restrictions
Clumsy use of a new word
Screentime discourse
Updating the deck
That picture of Albert Einstein sticking his tongue out
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.