Dream Baby Press asked Julie Schott for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Julie Schott is the co-founder of Starface. She is also behind Julie, the morning after pill that Olivia Rodrigo handed out at her concerts, Blip, the smoking cessation brand and Futurewise, and the skincare company that mainstreamed "slugging”.

THINGS JULIE SCHOTT LOVES:

Dogs with human eyes Diet Coke in a mini can Nail art as fine art Beanie Babies Weight lifting Estate sales “Trojan Horse” as a verb Looking at my phone in the bath The idea of renovating a motel room Being told a secret

THINGS JULIE SCHOTT HATES: