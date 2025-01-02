Dream Baby Press asked Kacey Musgraves for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Kacey Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter from Golden, TX. Her signature lyrics and vocals have transcended both genres and borders and are known all throughout the globe. Her latest studio album, the critically acclaimed Deeper Well, is nominated for five 2025 Grammy awards, including Best Country Album.

THINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES LOVES:

When music is playing in the car and someone walking outside perfectly lines up to the beat of it Bioluminescence Laughing Peeling the protective film off of new gadgets Meme culture When the Adderall kicks in Soft horse noses Being friends with old people Always having Bob Ross on in the background Japan Picking right back up where you left off An extra cold martini Dinner with friends in cities where none of us live Estate sales Moss Being sad in the shower Having a little snack in my bag Getting deep in a wormhole watching videos of European Starlings and the elaborate sounds they can make. They can perfectly mimic human voices. Fresh flowers Miyazaki movies

THINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES HATES:

1. Waking up

2. Spiders

3. Bad lighting

4. Chapped lips

5. Being told to do the thing I was already on my way to do

6. Bad font choices

7. Unpacking after a trip

8. Try-hards

9. When two overstimulating sounds are happening at the same time

10. When someone just thumbs-ups a heartfelt text you spent a long time crafting

11. The feeling of a microfiber cloth snagging on dry hands

12. When CarPlay won’t connect

13. When someone is still explaining something I fully grasped minutes ago

14. Microplastics

15. When you’re stopped up and can only breathe out of one side

16. Seeing a comedian bomb

17. Inefficiency

18. When you hype up a movie a friend hasn’t seen, make them watch and it doesn’t really land

19. Live Laugh Love decor

20. The fact that pets can’t live forever

