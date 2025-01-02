KACEY MUSGRAVES LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Kacey Musgraves Loves and Hates
asked Kacey Musgraves for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Kacey Musgraves is a seven-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter from Golden, TX. Her signature lyrics and vocals have transcended both genres and borders and are known all throughout the globe. Her latest studio album, the critically acclaimed Deeper Well, is nominated for five 2025 Grammy awards, including Best Country Album.
THINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES LOVES:
When music is playing in the car and someone walking outside perfectly lines up to the beat of it
Bioluminescence
Laughing
Peeling the protective film off of new gadgets
Meme culture
When the Adderall kicks in
Soft horse noses
Being friends with old people
Always having Bob Ross on in the background
Japan
Picking right back up where you left off
An extra cold martini
Dinner with friends in cities where none of us live
Estate sales
Moss
Being sad in the shower
Having a little snack in my bag
Getting deep in a wormhole watching videos of European Starlings and the elaborate sounds they can make. They can perfectly mimic human voices.
Fresh flowers
THINGS KACEY MUSGRAVES HATES:
1. Waking up
2. Spiders
3. Bad lighting
4. Chapped lips
5. Being told to do the thing I was already on my way to do
6. Bad font choices
7. Unpacking after a trip
8. Try-hards
9. When two overstimulating sounds are happening at the same time
10. When someone just thumbs-ups a heartfelt text you spent a long time crafting
11. The feeling of a microfiber cloth snagging on dry hands
12. When CarPlay won’t connect
13. When someone is still explaining something I fully grasped minutes ago
14. Microplastics
15. When you’re stopped up and can only breathe out of one side
16. Seeing a comedian bomb
17. Inefficiency
18. When you hype up a movie a friend hasn’t seen, make them watch and it doesn’t really land
19. Live Laugh Love decor
20. The fact that pets can’t live forever
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book- MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
"MOUTHFUL KEEPS A RUNNING LYRICAL TAB OF ALL OF THE STRAY, HORNY, QUOTIDIAN, ANXIOUS BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, GENEROUS THOUGHTS RACING THROUGH MATT'S HANDSOME LITTLE' HEAD. *CHEF'S KISS*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
The Dream Baby Press Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
man i really loved these
She’s just like me forreal