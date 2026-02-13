Share

I’m honored to present Kacey Musgraves’s Guide To Kissing Around The World.

This is our fourth installment in our new romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we’ll feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Kacey Musgraves is a eight-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter from Golden, TX. Her signature lyrics and vocals have transcended both genres and borders and are known all throughout the globe. Her latest studio album, the critically acclaimed Deeper Well, is nominated for five 2025 Grammy awards, including Best Country Album.

We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

KACEY MUSGRAVES’S GUIDE TO KISSING AROUND THE WORLD

IN THE MIDDLE OF THE GROCERY STORE “In the middle of a grocery store. There’s something so romantic about having a locked-in moment holding each other in the middle of a grocery store where people are busily and mundanely moving around you, grabbing the items they need. It feels borderline rebellious. Like you’ve outsmarted the doldrums of domesticity. Like time stops and you’re in your own special bubble with your person.” SITTING AT A MOODY VINYL BAR IN TOKYO “In Tokyo, public displays of affection are not allowed. So, sitting at a moody vinyl bar, sipping good whiskey, listening to good music, having connected convo, and NOT being able to touch actually makes you want to touch even more. So, the kiss after leaving that is extra nice.” IN THE OCEAN HOLDING ONTO ONE ANOTHER “In the ocean. You feel a sense of comfort and safety as you hold onto each other while the waves push you around a little. The other person’s face and hair are glistening. The kiss is slightly salty.” IN THE AIRPORT “In an airport - either saying goodbye or hello again.” “ANYWHERE ON MOLLY : )”

Happy Valentine’s Day weekened!! Thank you for checking out our fourth guide to kissing! Don’t forget to submit your spot!! hidreambabypress@gmail.com . We’ll post a round up from the Dream Baby community soon.

Have a nice weekend!!

-Matt Starr

