Hi guys,

I had dinner with Eddie Huang last night at Delice and Sarrasin (a French Vegan restaurant in the West Village). I love Eddie. He’s brilliant and funny and tells the best stories. His first novel Come Undone comes out June 16th. You can pre-order it here. It’s a portrait of a haunted man-child and his messy search for love, with hilarious and insightful takes on sex, dating, food, culture, intimacy, and masculinity along the way.

I watched watched Mike Tyson’s Undisputed Truth this weekend for the 7th time. I’ve probably watch this more than any other documentary. It’s directed by Spike Lee and documents Mike Tyson’s one man Broadway show from start to finish. You don’t have to like sports, boxing or event Mike to enjoy this.

It’s Tyson on stage telling stories from his entire life, the good the bad and the ugly. It’s a beautiful film about a complicated man. He was the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at 20 years old, his mentor Cus D'Amato (who also adopted him) died right before and Tyson had to navigate life on his own after that but as one of the most recognizable and beloved people on the planet. If all you know of Mike Tyson is the ear biting, you should watch it. If all you know of Mike is boxing, you should watch it. I hope Broadway does more like this.

Have a great week. Do something relaxing. Write a poem and send it to us or a friend. Just for fun.

-Matt Starr

Poetry Submissions Update

We’re going to close submissions tomorrow (June 3rd). Send in your poems today! We’re excited to read them!!

You can read more about what we’re looking for here.

If you haven’t scrolled all the way to the bottom, we always have the artist tell us their 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants as an added bonus.

Upcoming Event

I’ll be reading a poem at PussyPaws Puppetry musical next week. It’s an artist with disability erotic puppet show musical. I was part of it a few years ago and its one of the most incredible shows I’ve ever seen. If you’re feeling down or nihilistic and live in New York City, you should probably come. It’s beautiful.

It’s free but you have to rsvp.

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We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

We do this because we love it! Enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Kacy Hill for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Kacy Hill is an artist, songwriter, and producer. After many years as a solo artist, including collaborations with artists like Travis Scott, Bon Iver, and 6lack, she recently launched a new project called Girlfriend, Wife alongside Tessa DeNicola.

Follow Kacy Hill on Instagram.

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS KACY HILL LOVES:

Starting A Band As A Joke And Then Actually Doing It A Solo Dinner At A Sushi Bar With An Ice-Cold Asahi Antique Malls Off The Highway Getting In Bed At 9:30pm Arizona Carrying A Massive Water Bottle Everywhere I Go Playing Catch In The Park!!! Stone Fruit Season Sleeping With Ear Plugs Identifying Plants On A Hike Waterfalls Learning A New Skill As An Adult Laughing So Hard You Feel Nauseous Afterwards Getting A Bunch Of $5-And-Under Pieces Of Cheese At Whole Foods Slightly Grandma-ish Home Decor Making Dinner For Friends A New Pair Of Socks My Cat Walking Or Biking With No Particular Destination Feeling Really Grateful For My Life

THINGS KACY HILL HATES:

Noise-Cancelling Headphones When People Complain About It Being “So Hot” When It’s Only 80 Degrees Out (Acceptable Only When There’s Humidity Involved) A Crumb On My Bare Foot (Socks On Always) My Phone When You Dry A Duvet And It Wraps Around Itself And Comes Out Damp Blue Cheese Going To Buy Something Off Facebook Marketplace, Getting There, Realizing You Hate It, But Buying It Anyway Because You Already Said You Would And Don’t Want To Disappoint A Stranger Bad Attitudes (It’s Different If It’s My Own) People Trying To Make Cigarettes Cool Again Having Too Many Options Excessive Hand Sanitizer Use (Just Go Wash Your Hands) When People Say They Hate LA But They’ve Only Stayed In WeHo Being Over-Caffeinated Dry Limes The Phrase “I Could Care Less” (It’s “I Couldn’t Care Less”) Wind (Horrible For My Bangs) When People Bring Speakers And Play Loud Music On A Hike (Listen To The Birds And The Trees And The Breeze) When Restaurants Make Their Own Ketchup When People Wear Too Much Perfume Or Cologne Chewing Sounds

KACY HILL’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS

KACY’S DISCLAIMER:

“Before I get into picking any favorites, I will let you know that I can’t pick favorites of anything. It feels like a crushing weight to try and decide what my favorite of anything is, so these may not actually just be favorites, but just places and things that I deeply enjoy.”