Today’s a double post because it’s E. E. Cummings birthday and we have poems to share!

Karen is an absolute icon. Enjoy her lists!!

Watch this if you haven’t and watch this if you have. it’s the greatest film ever made.

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Karen Elson for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

KAREN ELSON is a renowned English supermodel who has 3 decade career as top model. Recognized as a unique force in her industry with her striking features and unconventional beauty. She walked runways for everyone from Alexander McQueen to Chanel, Valentino to Versace. She’s been the face of countless campaigns and graced the cover of Vogue magazine over 50 times. In her spare time she loves to make music and has released three albums and ep and has collaborated with artists such as Cat Power and Beck. She’s also a proud mother of Scarlett and Henry and wife of Electric Lady studio co owner Lee Foster.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Karen’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Karen Elson on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

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THINGS KAREN ELSON LOVES:

Wings Of Desire- One of the most beautiful films and anything Wim Wenders in general, which leads to my next love The Paris Texas soundtrack by Ry Cooder especially his cover of Dark Was The Night. Gas station coffee. Straight from the pot. Gutter coffee over a barista for me. Black licorice jelly beans. Yum Sam Shepard poems and plays The song “ I’ll Be Your Mirror” by Nico and The Velvet Underground Star gazing on clear and chilly night sky, extra points if you have a telescope Bob Fosse choreography Watching Forsenic Files before falling asleep. Vintage stores, antique jewelry antiques malls, estate sales, I guess I love dead people stuff Shell Silverstein’s children’s book The Missing Piece. I used to read it to my children when they were little and it always made me choke up a little Without a doubt my children Scarlett Teresa and Henry Lee. I love being a mother. Cats. I understand them, they’re elusive, hard to pin down and have mind of their own. The Philip Larkin poem This Be The Verse Film photography and print magazines. Harold and Maude forever Random universe factoids because the fact that we are on a planet spinning around a star, in a galaxy, in the universe and having all these experiences is incredible. Severe weather especially tornadoes-they bewitch me! Riding on a train through the countryside of Northern England which I’m doing while writing this list. What is life without a good cup of PG Tips and buttered toast “Sunday slices”

THINGS KAREN ELSON HATES:

That I was born with two left feet I’m not a real redhead My intuition is always right but people don’t always listen to me when they should. Touching wool yarn makes me feel like I’m being electrocuted. If you want to torture me and spill all my secrets that’s the way. The words networking, content and brand. They Suck the joy out of so many art forms Getting in a taxi and there is some kind of over powering air freshener or strong cologne as it’s an instant migraine for me. People who are so obsessed with astrology that it dictates their entire life, who they date and what choices they make, which is allegedly a very Capricorn thing of me to say. Beets, I have trauma from primary school lunches in England and being forced to eat lukewarm boiled beets that will last forever. Yuck. Violent horror movies-eyes closed, ears covered. Ironic since I love Forensic Files The Tortured male artist trope. Straight Men over 50 who wear leather jackets and skinny jeans. It’s a combo that’s tells me a lot and none of it is good. That film photography and print magazines are a dying art. Social media for how it’s mushed our brains and eroded our souls. Being mean to people in the service industry and bad manners in general. People who don’t love animals. You cannot trust them. Doom scrolling because I’m hopelessly addicted to it. That the people I love can’t live forever. Haters. Constructive criticism is a valuable teacher and lost art but mindlessly hating something just because you can has reduced us all in terms of decency. Addiction. I’ve seen far too many people’s lives torn up. It’s a cancer of its own. Malls they make me claustrophobic and anxious on an existential level. I start questioning my entire existence

KAREN ELSON’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS