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This is the ninth installment of our romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Have a great day!

-Matt Starr

Karley Sciortino is a writer, host, and producer. She writes the Substack Hotline, and penned the movie I Want Your Sex. She’s the former Vogue sex and relationship columnist, and the co-creator and host of Slutever, a Vice documentary series about sexuality.

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Have a great day!!

-Matt Starr

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We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do monthly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

Email: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

KARLEY SCIORTINO’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LOS ANGELES