This is the ninth installment of our romantic series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world. This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Have a great day!
-Matt Starr
Karley Sciortino is a writer, host, and producer. She writes the Substack Hotline, and penned the movie I Want Your Sex. She’s the former Vogue sex and relationship columnist, and the co-creator and host of Slutever, a Vice documentary series about sexuality.
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Have a great day!!
-Matt Starr
We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do monthly round ups.
If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.
Email: hidreambabypress@gmail.com
KARLEY SCIORTINO’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN LOS ANGELES
A BOOTH AT TAYLOR’S STEAK HOUSE
“Taylor's is a Koreatown institution that seemingly hasn't been updated since it opened in 1953—in the best way. It's imperative that you lean into the old-Hollywood vibe: order a martini the size of your head, sink into the red leather booth, and make out to a soundtrack of Sinatra and Dean Martin.”
THE HILLTOP IN BARNSDALL ART PARK, AT SUNSET
“This is one of my favorite LA rituals. On every clear evening, a small crowd gathers on Olive Hill at sunset, beside Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. Bring a picnic (and a sneaky beer in a paper bag, obviously) and make out as you watch the sun go down over the Hollywood Sign.”
BY THE FIRE PITS AT SADDLE RANCH
“Saddle Ranch is kitschy, Western-themed bar on the Sunset Strip is where they host the Pornhub Awards and where Miranda rode the mechanical bull on Sex and the City. Need I say more? It's (perfectly) trashy enough that you can be full-on straddling your boyfriend and nobody will think twice.”
Read the rest of Karley’s favorite spots to kiss in Los Angeles below. We hope you feel inspired!