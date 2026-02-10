Karley Sciortino's Love/Hate List
40 Things the writer and screenwriter Karley Sciortino Loves and Hates
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked Karley Sciortino for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
Karley Sciortino is a writer, host, and producer. She writes the Substack Hotline, and penned the upcoming movie I Want Your Sex. She’s the co-creator and host of Slutever, a Vice documentary series about sexuality, and former Vogue s*x and relationship Columnist
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Karley’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Karley Sciortino on Instagram
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.
THINGS KARLEY SCIORTINO LOVES:
Big noses
Being the perfect amount of drunk
A well-timed hair flip
Niche conspiracy theories (shout out Avril Lavigne AKA “Melissa”)
Pretending to be out of town to get out of plans
Telling jokes to my dog, Vinny
Sitting down in the shower
Shoes-on houses
Eggplant parm (my mom’s or at Blair’s)
An ice cold dirty vodka martini (no vermouth)
Adderall
Eating a tuna sandwich on rye alone in a deli
When men have thin necks
Days where I don’t have to talk to anyone
Working from my bed
The weird week between Xmas and New Years
Baked ziti dinner parties
Iced coffee with half-and-half
Nora Ephron
Winking at people
THINGS KARLEY SCIORTINO HATES:
Alternative milks
That all movies are three hours now
Weed Culture
Waking up/being awake in general
People who monologue at you and never ask questions
Peeing (it’s so boring!)
Having to say “seggs” and “corn” on Instagram
People who text during a meal (or movie, etc)
Extended periods of standing up
My (lack of) attention span
When people make true crime their personality
Texting
Constantly forgetting where I put things down
Mezcal
Live music
Really baggy pants
Sports cars
When Uber drivers trauma dump on you (why?!)
Waiting in line for coffee (or anything)
Hearing people talk about Real Housewives