

Dream Baby Press asked Karley Sciortino for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Karley Sciortino is a writer, host, and producer. She writes the Substack Hotline, and penned the upcoming movie I Want Your Sex. She’s the co-creator and host of Slutever, a Vice documentary series about sexuality, and former Vogue s*x and relationship Columnist

THINGS KARLEY SCIORTINO LOVES:

Big noses Being the perfect amount of drunk A well-timed hair flip Niche conspiracy theories (shout out Avril Lavigne AKA “Melissa”) Pretending to be out of town to get out of plans Telling jokes to my dog, Vinny Sitting down in the shower Shoes-on houses Eggplant parm (my mom’s or at Blair’s) An ice cold dirty vodka martini (no vermouth) Adderall Eating a tuna sandwich on rye alone in a deli When men have thin necks Days where I don’t have to talk to anyone Working from my bed The weird week between Xmas and New Years Baked ziti dinner parties Iced coffee with half-and-half Nora Ephron Winking at people

THINGS KARLEY SCIORTINO HATES:

Alternative milks That all movies are three hours now Weed Culture Waking up/being awake in general People who monologue at you and never ask questions Peeing (it’s so boring!) Having to say “seggs” and “corn” on Instagram People who text during a meal (or movie, etc) Extended periods of standing up My (lack of) attention span When people make true crime their personality Texting Constantly forgetting where I put things down Mezcal Live music Really baggy pants Sports cars When Uber drivers trauma dump on you (why?!) Waiting in line for coffee (or anything) Hearing people talk about Real Housewives

