Hi guys, hope you had a nice weekend!

I’ll be interviewing Lili Anolik tonight at McNally Jackson in NYC. If you’re a fan of Eve Babitz and want to learn more about her personal life and private letters (sent and unsent), come join us.

You can RSVP here. It’s only $5.

In case you missed your announcement last week. We’re now casting for our upcoming Senior Talent Show. If you know any talented older adults (70+) that should be in it, please email us: hidreambabypress@gmail.com.

You can read more about the show in the post below.

-Matt Starr

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked Katarina Zhu for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

Katarina Zhu is an actress, director and writer whose debut feature Bunnylovr premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. The film, which she wrote, directed, and starred in alongside Austin Amelio and Rachel Sennott, has been called ‘the year’s most haunting indie’. Zhu’s work blends fearless vulnerability with dark humor in an exploration of identity, desire, and connection.

Follow Katarina Zhu on Instagram.

THINGS KATARINA ZHU LOVES:

When all my nails are long and healthy and one of them breaks, letting the other ones stay long so they’re all uneven.

Sourdough Bread from Gem – perfect texture of bread, sort of sometimes feels like I’m eating a bagel in the best way.

Judy Garland singing “The Man That Got Away From Me” in A Star Is Born

Moules Frites – had this for the first time in my life on Christmas Day and WOW… WoW. Having my friends’ locations on Find My Friends - my nosy ass. Hypotheticals - give me two imaginary scenarios to choose between any day of the week. When all of the clementines in the bag are sweet >>>>> Wet dreams - nothing else needs to be said, I don’t think? Cold plunging in a lake then getting straight into a sauna that’s sitting on the shore of that lake. Skin (that’s the brand name) Organic Cotton Underwear

Sweet Laurel Bakery in LA My friend Chloe’s short film ‘Don’t Tell Mama’ – genius, friend & fellow filmmaker. Kiki’s Delivery Service

Deep Diving by After - earworm; coolest band around Berlant & Novak podcast The mutation in the ABCC11 gene that makes it so I basically don’t need to wear deodorant ever and have dry earwax : ) Sunset Tower Hotel - best hotel in LA, Chateau is classic but haunted

THINGS KATARINA ZHU HATES:

Saunas ….. I want to love them and I’ve tried but it just feels like my organs are being roasted. Quality time → People who I consider my best friends in the entire world, who are basically family to me–I see sometimes max 3 times a year? Alcoholic beverages → like drinking brain damage, makes me deeply anxious the next morning, why does everybody subject themselves to it? Having to discuss your next project that’s a work-in-progress; bad juju Someone who is super self-serious → it’s almost never that deep… My posture – how do you reverse a neck hump? : / Self-mythologizing Sharing my location on Find My Friends. Similar sentiment as this tweet: When you lock eyes with someone and there is mutual recognition from having seen each other online but neither of you acknowledge it. Gel Manicures → why does that shit literally burn… it’s not right. Brushing my teeth at night → I’m only ever doing this with consistency if I’m in a relationship and then the other person brushing their teeth at night will naturally motivate me to also do it. When you get an item of clothing with the intention of tailoring it and then the tailor botches it : ( The ring of grime that forms in a sink when it’s sort of clogged and drains too slowly. Accidentally hitting an animal when you’re driving Receiving a gift that was chosen with love and care but knowing it’s not something you will actually ever use → there’s no one to blame which makes it that much more devastating

KATARINA’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS