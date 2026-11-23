Hey guys! Hope you all had a nice weekend!

I did some art things this weekend. I saw Martin McDonagh’s new film, Wild Horse 9 last night and it’s easily the best film I’ve seen all year. It felt like the first movie made for adults in a long time. I highly recommend seeing it.

There’s an amazing photography show up right now at my buddy Ki Smith’s Gallery in the lower East Side of photographs by the legendary Gerard Malanga. The New York Times described him as "Andy Warhol's most important associate.” He was also founding editor of Interview magazine and a Warhol superstar. He’s an absolute legend. Read his Wikipedia page here.

I also finally saw the play HOLES by my friend Max Friedlich and loved that too. I think it’s up for another week.

This is probably all we’re sending out this week before the holiday so I hope everyone has a nice and relaxing Thanksgiving!

PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Kate Nash or a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

KATE NASH is a BRIT Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and all-around punk rock force. She’s toured the world, starred in GLOW, taken the stage in New York musical Only Gold, and continued making music entirely on her own terms, including trans ally anthem "GERM." She's an outspoken activist and proud troublemaker, whose forthcoming record "Cailín" is out Jan 22.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Kate’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Kate Nash on on Instagram.

Hope you enjoy it!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

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THINGS KATE NASH LOVES:

Poking Holes With My Finger In Floral Foam Blocks When You’ve Fallen In Love With Someone And You Notice Their Hands For The First Time. Turbulence On A Plane. What’s Gonna Happen? Supermarkets. For Real They Help Me When I’m Sad. When Irish People Say “Yeah” Whilst They’re Breathing In In The Flat Earth Documentary When They Prove Their Own Theory Wrong And Instead Of Losing Faith They Immediately Commit To Redoing The Experiment. Picking Up Snails From The Middle Of The Street And Putting Them Somewhere Safer When Italians Who Don’t Live In Italy Fly Back To Italy To Do Things Like Go To The Dentist Because They Could Only Trust Italian Dentists How Sisters Can Make You Angrier Than Any Other Person On Planet Earth Raving In West Belfast When I Push The Bread Down In The Toaster And My Dogs Come Running Upstairs From The Sound Being The Host And Throwing Massive Parties And Making Large Amounts Of Hot Food For People I Really Like. Danny Dyer And Every Bit Of Poetry He Speaks. A Wetherspoons Pub. A Judgement Free Zone. Tweezing A Hair Out Of Someone Else A Sandwich And A Packet Of Crisps. Multiple Orgasms. God Bless Walking Through A Venue After A Gig When The Audience Has Left. Taking My Mum To The Theatre And Debriefing Afterwards. Picking Paint Off The Radiator

THINGS KATE NASH HATES:

A Dressing Gown Worn In Public. Dressing Gowns Are For The Home, Not The Streets! When Someone Runs A Suitcase Over My Toe And Doesn’t Acknowledge It Being Mugged Off When People Post And Say ‘Sorry I Haven’t Posted In A While’ And You Look And It’s Been Like 6 Days. When Americans Use The Word ‘Potty’ For Toilet And They’re A Grown Up. When People Send Me Emails Seeing Someone Fall Over In Public Seeing Someone Run For The Tube And Miss It! That The Cookie In My Favourite Coffee Shop Keeps Going Up In Price By 50p When I Turn Around And An Entire Table Of Drinks Is Knocked Over And I Have No Idea It Was Me. When Someone Drunk Persistently Comes Too Close To Your Face To Speak. How Mean I Was To My Dad When I Was A Teenager. When I’m In A Bar With TVs And I Can’t Stop Looking At The TV When My Socks Get Wet When Someone Is A Bit Of A Wimp When I Step On A Snail Charlatans Getting Invited To Hen Nights. When They Turn The Big Lights On At The End Of The Flight. Getting Someone Else’s Hair On My Body