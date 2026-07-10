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Isis Kazadi's avatar
Isis Kazadi
14h

down for online as long as it doesnt lessen the number of in person events!

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Plain Jane New York's avatar
Plain Jane New York
11h

OK this is my actual favorite list. "People who have never experienced trauma" as a hate speaks to me biblically.

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