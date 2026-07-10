Hi guys,

For those who couldn’t join, we had an incredible writing club this week with special guest host Ricki Lake. Everyone was ON! There was so much good writing and reading. Thanks to everyone who came!! The writing club is the most special event we host and it makes me grateful to be able to throw these types of events with such sweet and talented people. If you haven’t been yet, I encourage you all to come to the next one.

I’m toying with the idea of doing an online writing club in some similar variation of the IRL one so please leave a comment or message me and let me know if that would be of interest to you.

-Matt Starr

We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.

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Dream Baby Press asked King Princess for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.

KING PRINCESS is a Brooklyn-based vocalist, songwriter, producer, and actor making her stage debut in Girl, Interrupted at the Public Theater . She made her screen acting debut as a series regular on the second season of “Nine Perfect Strangers” and can be seen in the Oscar-nominated feature Song Sung Blue . She will next appear in One Night Only (2026). In music, King Princess first gained acclaim with her debut album Cheap Queen (2019), followed by Hold On Baby (2022) and her most recent release, Girl Violence (2025).

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THINGS KING PRINCESS LOVES:

Sitting Having a Job With a Structured Schedule Beverages With Weed Infused Into Them Boot Cut Jeans Aging Female Celebrities True Crime (Right Before Bed to Fall Asleep To) The Smell of My Dogs’ Paws (Tostito Factory) Getting in Fights on Call of Duty Live Knives and Swords Gigantic Fake Boobs Musical Theater A Good Game of Catch Trisha Paytas When People Pay for My Dinner Saying “As a Gay Person You Should Pay for My Dinner” Having Healthy Friendships With Straight Men Survivor Cooking While High Tennis Therapy One Woman Shows Looksmaxxing

THINGS KING PRINCESS HATES:

Instagram GLP-1 Ads Loud Music at Bars Math Big Shiny White Veneers That Thing Where You Have No Idea Who Someone Is but You Have to Pretend That You Do Men Who Wear Pants That Are Tight Around the Calf Apathy Loafers, No Socks Negronis Ceiling Fans One Man Shows Doodles Waiting in Line Movies With No Plot People Who Constantly Say Sorry Fast Fashion People Who Have No Trauma

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

“MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends