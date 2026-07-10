King Princess's Love/Hate List
40 things the singer/songwriter and actor loves and hates
Hi guys,
For those who couldn’t join, we had an incredible writing club this week with special guest host Ricki Lake. Everyone was ON! There was so much good writing and reading. Thanks to everyone who came!! The writing club is the most special event we host and it makes me grateful to be able to throw these types of events with such sweet and talented people. If you haven’t been yet, I encourage you all to come to the next one.
I’m toying with the idea of doing an online writing club in some similar variation of the IRL one so please leave a comment or message me and let me know if that would be of interest to you.
-Matt Starr
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Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Lena Dunham, Dolly Alderton, Rico Nasty, Alexa Chung, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Olivia Rodrigo, Kayce Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more.
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Dream Baby Press asked King Princess for a list of 20 things she loves and 20 things she hates.
KING PRINCESS is a Brooklyn-based vocalist, songwriter, producer, and actor making her stage debut in Girl, Interrupted at the Public Theater. She made her screen acting debut as a series regular on the second season of “Nine Perfect Strangers” and can be seen in the Oscar-nominated feature Song Sung Blue. She will next appear in One Night Only (2026). In music, King Princess first gained acclaim with her debut album Cheap Queen (2019), followed by Hold On Baby (2022) and her most recent release, Girl Violence (2025).
Follow King Princess on Instagram.
THINGS KING PRINCESS LOVES:
Sitting
Having a Job With a Structured Schedule
Beverages With Weed Infused Into Them
Boot Cut Jeans
Aging Female Celebrities
True Crime (Right Before Bed to Fall Asleep To)
The Smell of My Dogs’ Paws (Tostito Factory)
Getting in Fights on Call of Duty Live
Knives and Swords
Gigantic Fake Boobs
Musical Theater
A Good Game of Catch
When People Pay for My Dinner
Saying “As a Gay Person You Should Pay for My Dinner”
Having Healthy Friendships With Straight Men
Survivor
Cooking While High
Tennis
Therapy
One Woman Shows
Looksmaxxing
THINGS KING PRINCESS HATES:
Instagram GLP-1 Ads
Loud Music at Bars
Math
Big Shiny White Veneers
That Thing Where You Have No Idea Who Someone Is but You Have to Pretend That You Do
Men Who Wear Pants That Are Tight Around the Calf
Apathy
Loafers, No Socks
Negronis
Ceiling Fans
One Man Shows
Doodles
Waiting in Line
Movies With No Plot
People Who Constantly Say Sorry
Fast Fashion
People Who Have No Trauma
Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.
“MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”
- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends
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down for online as long as it doesnt lessen the number of in person events!
OK this is my actual favorite list. "People who have never experienced trauma" as a hate speaks to me biblically.