Dream Baby Press asked Kurt Vile for a list of 10 things he loves and 10 things he hates.

Kurt Vile is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer. He releases music under "Kurt Vile and The Violators” and is known for his dreamy, guitar-driven sound that blends indie rock, folk, and lo-fi aesthetics. He’s released nine solo LPs since 2019, as well as a cavalcade of EPs, collaborating with Courtney Barnett, John Prine, Hope Sandoval, The Avalanches, and many more.

Vile recently released his EP Classic Love with Nashville songwriter Luke Roberts. Classic Love is a concise but emblematic entry in the Kurt Vile canon.

THINGS KURT VILE LOVES:

Seeing Charli XCX live in Hometown Philly with my 3 Angel Girls Alan Vega’s voice “Krumville” by Oneohtrix Point Never Laughing hard on the road with my crew to everything Tim Robinson Shredding music live around the world with my Crazy Horse: (KV &) the Violators Sleeping til 3pm in my bus bunk: when that bus is movin on down the highway post concert ya know that just rocks me to sleep then it’s just… see ya tomorrow eventually (in a whole nother portal) Thinkin back to my dad drivin us around in our semi-beat-up Dodge Suburban family wagon while he sung along over n over to Charley Patton’s “bo weavil blues” in the cassette player (when I was a wee pup) The Best Show with Tom Scharpling (B.F.O.K.V.) All my sweet psychedelic KV fans Literally rolling out of bed and onto the set of OFFICE HOURS with the Holy Trinity: Tim Heidecker, Vic and Doug

THINGS KURT VILE HATES:

Standing in direct sunlight (when it’s hot I mean) Moving before coffee (in the morning) When someone is obviously way too far up their own tree Running out of breath late for a bus or train while already late for something else (again) Rushing in general Comin down Missing a killer show in my hometown when I’m outta town (at the end of the day I’m really just a fanboy!) When someone thinks they are just the coolest but they’re really not (similar to 3) Migraines Puking

KURT VILE’S 3 FAVORITE MOVIES 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS