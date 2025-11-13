In honor of Kurt Vonnegut’s birthday this week, I’m sharing 2 of my favorite love letters that he wrote to his future wife in his late teens and early twenties while oversees during World War 2.

They’re weird, sweet and naive and one involves telepathy and they are perfectly Kurt Vonnegut-esque.

I think they are even better read to someone so call a friend or lover and read one to them.

I hope you enjoy them!

All love and fond memories to Kurt this week!

-Matt Starr

