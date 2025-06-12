KYLE MOONEY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
40 Things Kyle Mooney Loves and Hates
asked Kyle Mooney for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Kyle M (known to the world as comedian, actor, writer, and director Kyle Mooney) is a San Diego-born musician who writes, performs, and produces all of his songs. Prior to focusing on music, Kyle had a successful tenure as an SNL cast member, as well as being a member of the online sketch group Good Neighbor, co-writer and star of Brigsby Bear, and director of A24's Y2K.
His debut album, The Real Me, is unbound by genre - you’ll find rock, country, dance, R&B, and more. Get your tickets for his upcoming tour at kylemooneylive.com.
THINGS KYLE MOONEY LOVES:
Exploring (sometimes even alone)
Great whiskey
Talking to my good friend Adam
Grandma’s recipes
The sound of a trumpet in interesting jazz
NOT asking for directions (exploring)
Pa’s brown coat
Beautiful old roadster cars
Getting the chance to explore
Being very creative on my tour
A stolen moment
Used books
Coming up with a new tune
Dancing in the rain
Someone who can do illusions/ magic
Baths
A dog with an old soul
Vintage anything
Clocks
Exploring with friends
THINGS KYLE MOONEY HATES:
Coloring inside the lines
Relying on technology
Dismissing older people’s great stories
Following the latest trends
Red cars
Critics who don’t understand what art is
Being fake
Someone telling me I can’t explore
Being away from family
Candy corn
Darren and other people who have said mean things
People who think they can put you in a box
Being thirsty in the middle of the night
Cherry tomatoes
Darren’s lies
Chargers and cables
Losing touch with a kind soul
Darren and some of his friends (Eddie, Alex, and Brian)
When I drop my guitar
Combs
