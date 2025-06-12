Dream Baby Press asked Kyle Mooney for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Kyle M (known to the world as comedian, actor, writer, and director Kyle Mooney) is a San Diego-born musician who writes, performs, and produces all of his songs. Prior to focusing on music, Kyle had a successful tenure as an SNL cast member, as well as being a member of the online sketch group Good Neighbor, co-writer and star of Brigsby Bear, and director of A24's Y2K.

His debut album, The Real Me, is unbound by genre - you’ll find rock, country, dance, R&B, and more. Get your tickets for his upcoming tour at kylemooneylive.com.

THINGS KYLE MOONEY LOVES:

Exploring (sometimes even alone) Great whiskey Talking to my good friend Adam Grandma’s recipes The sound of a trumpet in interesting jazz NOT asking for directions (exploring) Pa’s brown coat Beautiful old roadster cars Getting the chance to explore Being very creative on my tour A stolen moment Used books Coming up with a new tune Dancing in the rain Someone who can do illusions/ magic Baths A dog with an old soul Vintage anything Clocks Exploring with friends

THINGS KYLE MOONEY HATES:

Coloring inside the lines Relying on technology Dismissing older people’s great stories Following the latest trends Red cars Critics who don’t understand what art is Being fake Someone telling me I can’t explore Being away from family Candy corn Darren and other people who have said mean things People who think they can put you in a box Being thirsty in the middle of the night Cherry tomatoes Darren’s lies Chargers and cables Losing touch with a kind soul Darren and some of his friends (Eddie, Alex, and Brian) When I drop my guitar Combs

