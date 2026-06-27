LadyFags's Guide To Kissing In New York City
This is the eighth installment of our series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world.
This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.
Don’t forget to submit your spots!! hidreambabypress@gmail.com.
We’ll be posting your favorite spots soon!
I’m pleased to present LadyFag’s Guide To Kissing in New York City.
LadyFag is the the mind behind LadyLand, Holy Mountain, Battle Hymn, and 11:11 and has been dubbed “a nightlife sorceress” by the New York Times and “the woman saving New York nightlife” by Paper Magazine.
Vogue called her New York City's "reigning queen of nightlife" and since the start of the LadyLand Music Festival, has proven herself a formidable force to reckon with on the festival scene.
Follow LadyFag on Instagram
Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram
Have a great day!!
-Matt Starr
We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.
If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.
EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com
LADYFAGS’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN NEW YORK CITY
CROSSING THE WILLIAMSBURG BRIDGE
“While crossing the Williamsburg Bridge. After a fun night out, it's fab to take your tipsy ass to Katz's Deli on the Lower East Side to share a pastrami sandwich and then walk over the bridge and share cold cut scented kisses looking over the water while the subway rumbles underneath- iconic!”
THE NYC FERRY
“The NYC Ferry is one of the most underrated experiences in NY! People think it's going to just be touristy, but it's one of the cheapest, most pleasurable ways to get to where you need to go. Sorry, but kissing on the ferry across the beautiful and slightly polluted Hudson River with the wind off the water breeze ruining your hair is sexy!”
IN A DARK & DIRTY NIGHTCLUB OR WAREHOUSE PARTY IN BROOKLYN
“In a dark & dirty nightclub or warehouse party Brooklyn! Welcome to the city that never sleeps, and never stops dancing! Disco balls are the mistletoe of club culture...and the strobe lights and lasers make you feel like you’re in your own private movie. What happens in the clubs, stays in the clubs- Get dirty!!”
Read the rest of LadyFag’s favorite spots to kiss in New York City below: