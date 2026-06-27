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This is the eighth installment of our series Dream Baby’s Guide to Kissing where we feature our favorite writers and artist’s favorite places to kiss around the world.

This is our small attempt to make the world a little more romantic and hopefully inspire some new adventures.

Don’t forget to submit your spots!! hidreambabypress@gmail.com.

We’ll be posting your favorite spots soon!

I’m pleased to present LadyFag’s Guide To Kissing in New York City.

LadyFag is the the mind behind LadyLand, Holy Mountain, Battle Hymn, and 11:11 and has been dubbed “a nightlife sorceress” by the New York Times and “the woman saving New York nightlife” by Paper Magazine.

Vogue called her New York City's "reigning queen of nightlife" and since the start of the LadyLand Music Festival, has proven herself a formidable force to reckon with on the festival scene.

Follow LadyFag on Instagram

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Have a great day!!

-Matt Starr

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We’re also taking submissions from our Dream Baby Press community (you) so send us your favorite spots and we’ll do weekly round ups.

If you’re interested, send us: Your name, the city, a specific spot (nothing too general) and a few sentences about why it’s special.

EMAIL: hidreambabypress@gmail.com

LADYFAGS’S GUIDE TO KISSING IN NEW YORK CITY