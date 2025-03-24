Dream Baby Press asked Lauren Mayberry for a list of 10 things she loves and 10 things she hates.

Lauren Mayberry is a Scottish singer, songwriter, and the lead vocalist of the band CHVRCHES. She just released her debut solo album Vicious Creature and is touring the UK today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Follow Lauren Mayberry on Instagram.

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS LAUREN MAYBERRY LOVES:

1. Film previews at the cinema.

2. Glasgow in the summertime.

3. Being next to any body of water.

4. Tour.

5. Non-tour road trips.

6. Saoirse Ronan.

7. Tesco’s fizzy strawberry lances.

8. When cats get distracted whilst grooming and leave their tongues sticking out.

9. Sad books by Scottish and Irish authors.

10. Suncream.

11. Jenny Holzer.

12. Highlighter pens.

13. Lip balm.

14. A weekend afternoon at the pub with friends.

15. Alison Hammond.

16. My friends’ babies.

17. Writing.

18. Any music documentary of any kind.

19. My ancient Barbour jacket.

20. Karaoke (with friends; closed room; no “good” singing allowed; impressions or hardcore passion only).

THINGS LAUREN MAYBERRY HATES:

1. Unsolicited voice memo instead of text.

2. Headphone adapters.

3. Wearing tights (either crotch or toes are never quite correct).

4. Gun ranges.

5. Crabs (the crustacean, not the other kind). (But I guess both).

6. Hotel rooms that don’t have electrical sockets next to the bed.

7. American “gummy candy” because it tastes like plastic.

8. People not abiding by the queueing system when getting off a plane.

9. The time Miranda went to LA for the summer.

10. Suncream that makes my eyes sting.

11. Car air fresheners.

12. Cat fur on all my clothing, constantly.

13. “Flat tummy tea” adverts.

14. Accidental Visible Penis Line.

15. Russell Brand.

16. Some of my friends’ babies.

17. Airpods.

18. Hair wash day.

19. People mimicking the Scottish accent back at me.

20. Morrissey.

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends