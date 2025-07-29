Dream Baby Press asked Lawrence Burney for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

Lawrence Burney is a writer, critic, and the founder of True Laurels, an independent magazine covering Baltimore’s music and culture scene. His work has appeared in publications such as New York magazine, GQ, and Pitchfork. He has also worked at The Fader, VICE, and The Baltimore Banner.

No Sense in Wishing is his first book and out now.

Follow Lawrence on Instagram and X.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

THINGS LAWRENCE BURNEY LOVES:

Endlessly browsing Redfin for houses I can’t afford The Bozeman, Montana airport Project Pat’s discography Steamed crabs piled onto a bed of newspaper A good, unexpected couch nap Watching YouTube compilations of local news channels from all around the world When people have a two-tv set up in one room and they’re playing different things on each The word “charlatan” Jamaican KFC Millennial nostalgia Talk radio on road trips Assateague Island Honey old bay wings Witnessing the ideological fall of Drake The corner of my instagram algorithm that shows me endless thematic maps Bourbon chicken from the mall How my neighborhood corner store gives me free chocolate with every purchase Watching ducks at the park near my house and creating scenarios for their lives in my head The Great Mouse Detective Reading something that makes you wanna drop everything and write

THINGS LAWRENCE BURNEY HATES:

Beef tartar Cats on leashes When people call an essay or profile a “write-up” IG dumps that utilize all 20 slides Dogs in restaurants When you can’t blame nobody but yourself Crab cakes that aren’t from Maryland Tyler Perry Being asked how accurate The Wire is Millennial nostalgia Passive racism. give it to me direct Any source of light when I’m trying to sleep When I unconsciously find myself in a 30 minute long doom scroll Cold rain Goat cheese How the meaning of thinkpiece has shifted from a thoroughly written critical analysis to an opinionated tweet An unexpectedly intense shroom trip My inability to keep plants alive My burning desire to buy a reclining chair Squirrels

Get a signed copy of our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL by Matt Starr.

Buy MOUTHFUL here.

"MOUTHFUL keeps a running lyrical tab of all of the stray, horny, quotidian, anxious but most importantly, generous thoughts racing through Matt’s handsome little head. *Chefs kiss*”

- BRONTEZ PURNELL, Author of 100 Boyfriends