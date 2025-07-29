LAWRENCE BURNEY'S LOVE/HATE LIST
20 Things Lawrence Burney Loves and Hates
asked Lawrence Burney for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
Lawrence Burney is a writer, critic, and the founder of True Laurels, an independent magazine covering Baltimore’s music and culture scene. His work has appeared in publications such as New York magazine, GQ, and Pitchfork. He has also worked at The Fader, VICE, and The Baltimore Banner.
No Sense in Wishing is his first book and out now.
Follow Lawrence on Instagram and X.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
THINGS LAWRENCE BURNEY LOVES:
Endlessly browsing Redfin for houses I can’t afford
The Bozeman, Montana airport
Steamed crabs piled onto a bed of newspaper
A good, unexpected couch nap
Watching YouTube compilations of local news channels from all around the world
When people have a two-tv set up in one room and they’re playing different things on each
The word “charlatan”
Jamaican KFC
Millennial nostalgia
Talk radio on road trips
Honey old bay wings
Witnessing the ideological fall of Drake
The corner of my instagram algorithm that shows me endless thematic maps
Bourbon chicken from the mall
How my neighborhood corner store gives me free chocolate with every purchase
Watching ducks at the park near my house and creating scenarios for their lives in my head
The Great Mouse Detective
Reading something that makes you wanna drop everything and write
THINGS LAWRENCE BURNEY HATES:
Beef tartar
Cats on leashes
When people call an essay or profile a “write-up”
IG dumps that utilize all 20 slides
Dogs in restaurants
When you can’t blame nobody but yourself
Crab cakes that aren’t from Maryland
Tyler Perry
Being asked how accurate The Wire is
Millennial nostalgia
Passive racism. give it to me direct
Any source of light when I’m trying to sleep
When I unconsciously find myself in a 30 minute long doom scroll
Cold rain
Goat cheese
How the meaning of thinkpiece has shifted from a thoroughly written critical analysis to an opinionated tweet
An unexpectedly intense shroom trip
My inability to keep plants alive
My burning desire to buy a reclining chair
Squirrels
