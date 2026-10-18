Yesterday Julia (our esteemed Dream Baby designer) and I spent the day at Howl! Arts Gallery in NYC for a lecture on Patti Smith posters given by the founder of Leather Saints, an archive that curates rare 1960s and 1970s New York counterculture, art, and music history (including figures like Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe).
Howl! Gallery is one of the coolest spots in NYC and is always frequented by the people who lived through the Punk era so if that’s your thing and you want to hear stories firsthand, go check it out! It was also founded by the legendary Arturo Vega, sometimes referred to as the fifth Ramone.
They currently have an exhibition on rare posters from the 60s and 70s music scene.
Legs McNeil wrote a book that changed my life. It’s called Please Kill Me and it’s the oral history of punk rock. It reads like a high school drama but features Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, the Ramones, Danny Fields and a million others gossiping, talking shit about one another and telling the stories of what that scene was really like.
Please Kill Me was my gateway drug to everything that’ been an influence on my poetry, Dream Baby and more.
Enjoy!
-Matt Starr
PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.
Thank you!
-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press
READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE
Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.
We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!
Dream Baby Press asked Legs McNeil for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.
LEGS MCNEIL is a punk rock legend, writer, and co-founder of Punk magazine, the publication that helped give punk its name. Legs was a front-row witness to New York’s downtown scene in the 1970s, he helped document the chaos, characters, and music that changed rock ’n’ roll forever. He’s the co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk, the definitive, gloriously unfiltered account of punk’s wild beginnings. If you want to know what really happened, Legs was there.
His new book Resident Punk: How I Smoked, Drank, and Stumbled My Way Through the ‘70s Punk Scene is out now. Get it here.
Scroll to the bottom of the page for Leg’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.
Follow Legs McNeil on Instagram and Substack.
Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!
-Matt Starr
You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.
Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com
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THINGS LEGS MCNEIL LOVES:
Gemspa Their Egg Creams
Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein And The Wolfgang
Tubi (Free TV Streaming Service Where You Can Watch My Documentary, “Pusherman: Frank Lucas & The Making Of American Gangster.”)
Porn
The Devils Of Loudon By Aldous Huxley, And Also The Film, “The Devils” By Ken Russell, Based On Huxley’s Book.
Charlotte Rampling, Especially In The Film “The Night Porter,” The Exact Definition Of Depravity.
Charles Dickens - The Master Of The Semi Colon
Alec Guinness as George Smiley
Bob Evans Mashed Potatoes, Original Style
My Cavalier King Charles Spaniels; Midge, Sasha & Bridget
Red Rose Tea
My Wife, Alexis, And My Wife In Ear Muffs
My Bed (With The Heated Blanket)
Swamping
Cashmere
White Fluffy Bathrobes
Network And Streaming Television
The Morgan Pierpont Library
The Word, “Yes.”
THINGS LEGS MCNEIL HATES:
Pretentious Assholes Like The New York Times (That Killed My Brilliant Op-Ed That You Can Read For Free On My Substack Page.)
Cars That Take An Hour To Make It Through A Green Light, As Well As Cars That Come To A Full Stop At A Yellow Light. Assholes!
Nazis, And I Love Watching Them Get Convicted Of Crimes Against Humanity, As Well As Every Other Crime You Can Think Of. And I Enjoy Watching Them Get Hanged.
The Way Alan Turing, One Of The Code Breakers At Bletchley Park, Who Helped Break Enigma, Was Treated After WWII For Being A Homosexual.
People Who Don’t Read Books.
Needles
Heights
Snobs
Being Interrupted Or Not Listened To
Network And Streaming Television
Being Late, And People Who Are Late
Listening To Musicians Talking
The Word, “No.”
People Who Purposefully Limit Your Creativity.
Books Without Indexes.
Spammers & Scammers
The Digital Age
Flying
Shaving.
Spelling (Dyslexia).