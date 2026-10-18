Yesterday Julia (our esteemed Dream Baby designer) and I spent the day at Howl! Arts Gallery in NYC for a lecture on Patti Smith posters given by the founder of Leather Saints, an archive that curates rare 1960s and 1970s New York counterculture, art, and music history (including figures like Patti Smith and Robert Mapplethorpe).

Howl! Gallery is one of the coolest spots in NYC and is always frequented by the people who lived through the Punk era so if that’s your thing and you want to hear stories firsthand, go check it out! It was also founded by the legendary Arturo Vega, sometimes referred to as the fifth Ramone.

They currently have an exhibition on rare posters from the 60s and 70s music scene.

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Legs McNeil wrote a book that changed my life. It’s called Please Kill Me and it’s the oral history of punk rock. It reads like a high school drama but features Lou Reed, Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, the Ramones, Danny Fields and a million others gossiping, talking shit about one another and telling the stories of what that scene was really like.

Please Kill Me was my gateway drug to everything that’ been an influence on my poetry, Dream Baby and more.

Enjoy!

The greatest book written on Punk rock

-Matt Starr

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PLEASE READ: We do The Love/Hate Lists because we genuinely love learning more about the artists we ask to do them. I don’t want to paywall the lists but it does take a lot of work and time so if you can afford it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. It really makes a difference.

Thank you!

-Matt Starr, Co-founder of Dream Baby Press

READ MORE LOVE HATE LISTS HERE

Dream Baby Press’s Love/Hate Lists are the best and quickest way to learn about what your favorite artists, writers, and musicians truly love and hate about the world. In the past we’ve featured Dolly Alderton, Gloria Steinem, Alexa Chung, John Cale, Ottessa Moshfegh, Tony Hawk, Gay Talese, Olivia Rodrigo, Kacey Musgraves, Parvati Shallow and so many more. Subscribe to our Substack to read them all.

We do this because we love it! Hope you enjoy reading them!

Dream Baby Press asked Legs McNeil for a list of 20 things he loves and 20 things he hates.

LEGS MCNEIL is a punk rock legend, writer, and co-founder of Punk magazine, the publication that helped give punk its name. Legs was a front-row witness to New York’s downtown scene in the 1970s, he helped document the chaos, characters, and music that changed rock ’n’ roll forever. He’s the co-author of Please Kill Me: The Uncensored Oral History of Punk, the definitive, gloriously unfiltered account of punk’s wild beginnings. If you want to know what really happened, Legs was there.

His new book Resident Punk: How I Smoked, Drank, and Stumbled My Way Through the ‘70s Punk Scene is out now. Get it here.

Scroll to the bottom of the page for Leg’s 3 favorite films, 3 favorite books and 3 favorite restaurants.

Follow Legs McNeil on Instagram and Substack.

Hope you enjoy it! Have a nice week!

-Matt Starr

You can buy our first Dream Baby Press book MOUTHFUL here.

Please feel free to send us questions, suggestions etc. hidreambabypress@gmail.com

Follow Dream Baby Press on Instagram.

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THINGS LEGS MCNEIL LOVES:

THINGS LEGS MCNEIL HATES:

Pretentious Assholes Like The New York Times (That Killed My Brilliant Op-Ed That You Can Read For Free On My Substack Page.) Cars That Take An Hour To Make It Through A Green Light, As Well As Cars That Come To A Full Stop At A Yellow Light. Assholes! Nazis, And I Love Watching Them Get Convicted Of Crimes Against Humanity, As Well As Every Other Crime You Can Think Of. And I Enjoy Watching Them Get Hanged. The Way Alan Turing, One Of The Code Breakers At Bletchley Park, Who Helped Break Enigma, Was Treated After WWII For Being A Homosexual. People Who Don’t Read Books. Needles Heights Snobs Being Interrupted Or Not Listened To Network And Streaming Television Being Late, And People Who Are Late Listening To Musicians Talking The Word, “No.” People Who Purposefully Limit Your Creativity. Books Without Indexes. Spammers & Scammers The Digital Age Flying Shaving. Spelling (Dyslexia).

LEGS MCNEIL’S 3 FAVORITE FILMS, 3 FAVORITE BOOKS & 3 FAVORITE RESTAURANTS